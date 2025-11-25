How to watch today's Watford vs Preston Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Watfordwill facePreston on Tuesday at Vicarage Road Stadium in a Championship match.

Watford currently sits 11th in the league with 23 points from 16 games, while Preston North End are 5th with 26 points from 16 matches, making this an important contest for both sides aiming to secure playoff positions.

How to watch Watford vs Preston online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports+ in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Watford vs Preston kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at Vicarage Road, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Watford team news

Watford look set to remain without Caleb Wiley, Giorgi Chakvetadze and Jack Grieves, all of whom are still dealing with injury problems.

Kwadwo Baah is also expected to miss out after being withdrawn during the first half of Saturday’s victory over Derby.

Preston team news

The visitors travel south with a lengthy absentee list of their own, as Lewis Gibson, Andrija Vukcevic, Robbie Brady, Brad Potts, Ali McCann and Milutin Osmajic are all unavailable.

They must also make do without captain Ben Whiteman, who begins a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth Championship booking of the campaign on Friday.

