United States vs Uzbekistan: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

The United States men's national side are set to face Uzbekistan in a friendly in this international break.
The USMNT are coming into this game after losing to Panama on penalties in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Gregg Berhalter's side has not won any of their previous two games in normal time, beating Canada and losing to Panama on penalties. The 2021 Gold Cup winners were unable to defend their title.
Uzbekistan last competed in the CAFA Nations Cup back in June. They managed to reach the finals beating Oman, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, eventually losing 1-0 to Iran in the final.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
United States vs Uzbekistan kick-off time
|Date:
|September 9th, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|CityPark Stadium
The game will be played at CityPark Stadium at 10:30 pm BST on September 9th.
How to watch United States vs Uzbekistan online - TV channels & live streams
Live on GOAL
|GOAL
|Live updates
The game will not be televised in the UK, but live updates will be available on GOAL.
Team news & squads
United States team news
Christian Pulisic will look to lead the attack after a brilliant start to the season at AC Milan while former Arsenal star, Folarin Balogun, is also in the squad.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Turner, Horvath, Callender
|Defenders:
|Richards, Mckenzie, M. Robinson, Ream, A. Robinson, Lund, Scally, Dest
|Midfielders:
|McKennie, Musah, Johnny, Cremaschi, de la Torre, Weah, Paredes, Aaronson, Tillman
|Forwards:
|Cowell, Pulisic, Balogun, Pepi
Uzbekistan team news
Eldor Shomorudov will captain the side and lead the attack against USMNT.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Yusupov, U. Ergashev, B. Ergashev
|Defenders:
|Alikulov, Ashurmatov, Eshmurodov, Azmiddinov, Nasrullaev, Sayfiev, Alizhonov, Saitov
|Midfielders:
|Abdullaev, Ganiev, Shukurov, Khamrobekov, Mozgovoy, Ismoilov, Iskandarov, Urunov
|Forwards:
|Masharipov, Turgunboev, Shomorudov, Abdikholikov
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first meeting between the two sides and the home side with look to assert dominance as the four-year cycle for a home World Cup begins.