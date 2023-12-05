How to watch the Friendlies Women match between United States and China PR, as well as kick-off time and team news.

United States Women's National Team and China Pr. lock horns once again just three days after the former defeated the latter in an International Women's Friendly.

The USWNT thundered three goals past China in a routine victory for the home side and they will look to finish the 2023 international calendar year on a high with another victory. Smith, Horan, and Roadman were on the scoresheet for the USWNT and the trio will look to add more goals to their tally.

China Pr., on the other hand, had a disastrous night as they couldn't stop the flow of goals in the second-half. After being dumped out of the Women's World Cup in the group stages, the Chinese side are looking to revamp themselves as they'll be vying for revenge against the home side.

United States vs China PR kick-off time

Date: December 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:00 am GMT Venue: Toyota Stadium

USWNT will host China Pr. at the Toyota Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 1:00 am GMT in the UK.

How to watch United States vs China PR online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

United States team news

Emma Hayes has backed some young guns to appear for the national side with 11 players in the roster that are younger than 20.

Jaedyn Shaw could feature for the side in her home ground as the youngster prepares to don the USWNT colors.

USWNT predicted XI: Murphy; Dahlkemper, Girma, Fox; Krueger, Sonnett, Horan, Rodman; Lavelle, Smith, DeMelo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Kingsbury, Murphy Defenders: Cook, Dahlkemper, Davidson, Fox, Girma, Krueger, Vignola Midfielders: Albert, Coffey, DeMelo, Horan, Lavelle, Moultrie, Nighswonger, Sonnett Forwards: Fishel, Hatch, Purce, Rodman, Shaw, Smith Thompson, Williams

China PR team news

The Chinese side will want their forward battery to fire some goals for them after numerous blanks in the recent past. Wu Rigimula and Tang Jiali will play a crucial role in creating chances an scoring goals for the visitors.

With the Paris Olympics out of sight, China will want to nurture a few stars for the future which is evident in the selection.

China Pr. predicted XI: Huan; Mengwen, Jiaxing, Siqian, Yanqui; Jinjin, Wei, Mengyu, Linyan; Rigimula, Jiali

Position Players Goalkeepers: Huan, Hongyan, Jingyao Defenders: Mengwen, Jiaxing, Yanqiu, Wei, Siqian, Tingyingge Midfielders: Mengyu, Jiali, Aifang Forwards: Y anwen, Shanshan, Jinjin, Menglu, Linyan, Rigumula, Kun, Yuexin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 3 Dec 2023 United States 3-0 China Pr. Friendlies Women 13 Jun 2018 United States 2-1 China Pr. Friendlies Women 8 Jun 2018 United States 1-0 China Pr. Friendlies Women 17 Dec 2015 United States 0-1 China Pr. Friendlies Women 14 Dec 2015 United States 2-0 China Pr. Friendlies Women

