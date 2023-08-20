This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Udinese vs Juventus: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Yash Thakur
Serie A
Stadio Friuli
How to watch the Serie A match between Udinese and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will kick off their Serie A campaign with an away trip to Udinese. Massimiliano Allegri will be hoping to get the campaign off to a positive start after missing out on the title in the last three seasons.

Biaconeri have won six of their last seven season openers and hold the record for most season opener wins with 59. Allegri's side beat Real Madrid and AC Milan during the preseason.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Udinese vs Juventus kick-off time

Date:August 20th, 2023
Kick-off time:19:45 BST
Venue:Dacia Arena

The game will be played at Dacia Arena, home of Udinese, at 19:45 BST on August 20th.

How to watch Udinese vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here

The game will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Udinese team news

The home side will be without the services of Gerard Deulofeu, Enzo Ebosse and Simone Pifundi due to injuries.

Predicted Udinese XI: Silvestri; Perez, Bijol, Masina; Ebosele, Zarraga, Walace, Lovric, Kamara; Thauvin, Beto.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Silvestri, Padelli, Piana
Defenders:Perez, Bijol, Masina, Kabasele, Abankwah, Guessand, Kamara, Zemura, Ebosele, Ferreira
Midfielders:Walace, Camara, Samardzic, Lovric, Zarraga, Quina, Ballarini, Pafundi
Forwards:Ake, Thauvin, Beto, Brenner, Luca, Success, Vivaldo

Juventus team news

Bianconeri will be without the services of Paul Pogba, Nicolo Fagioli, Moise Kean and Mattia de Sciglio who are all carrying an injury at the moment.

Predicted Juventus XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio
Defenders:Bremer, Danilo, Gatti, Rugani, Gonzalez, Cambiaso, Sandro, Frabotta
Midfielders:Locatelli, Rabiot, Fagioli, McKennie, Miretti, Caviglia, Kostic
Forwards:Chiesa, Iling Junior, Pjaca, Weah, Soule, Vlahovic, Milik, Jorge

Head-to-Head Record

Juventus have won all three of their previous clashes with Udinese while keeping a clean sheet at the same time. Udinese has managed one draw in the last five meetings between the two sides.

DateMatchCompetition
June 5th, 2023Udinese 0-1 JuventusSerie A
January 7th, 2023Juventus 1-0 UdineseSerie A
January 16th, 2022Juventus 2-0 UdineseSerie A

