How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Sheff Utd, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from the opposite ends of the table lock horns as red hot Tottenham Hotspurs prepare to host a relegation-threatened Sheffield United.

Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich might have raised multiple questions on Tottenham Hotspurs' season but the London outfit have replied to their critics in scintillating fashion. Heading into the international break, Spurs were seeded in the second spot two points behind Manchester City and have looked in fine nick under the management of Ange Postecoglou.

The arrival of the Greek-born manager has breathed a new sense of life in Tottenham's dressing room with the club producing some magical performances on the pitch. On the back of a superb 5-2 thrashing of Burnley, Sheffield United could be handed a similar fate during their visit to Tottenham's den.

The visitors, on the other hand, are just hovering over the drop zone and would have their task cut out if they don't want to become early relegation contenders. The Blades have three losses and a draw to their name in their opening four clashes and sit on the 17th spot in the table with just a single point. The 2-2 draw against Everton could serve as a glimmer of hope as they look to challenge Postecoglou's side on Saturday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham vs Sheff Utd kick-off time

Date: September 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 am EDT Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, September 16th at 10:00 am EDT.

How to watch Tottenham vs Sheff Utd online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available for the viewers to watch in the United Kingdom. Live updates will be available on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham Hotspurs has a few crucial absentees heading into the fixture against Sheffield United. Rodrigo Bentancur has a knee problem, Bryan Gil is suffering from a groin strain, while Ryan Sessegnon and Alfie Whiteman have lower body injuries themselves.

Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is a touch-and-go for this match as he was sidelined during the international break because of a thigh strain. Postecoglou will also have to manage his players who are returning from a hectic international set of matches with Heung Min-Son, Cristian Romero, and Richarlison all returning from international duties.

Richarlison recently revealed that he's looking to take psychological help after a cramped season and could be given rest on Saturday.

Tottenham Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon; Son



Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Lloris, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Royal Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sarr, Perisic, Maddison Forwards: Son, Solomon, Kulusevski, Johnson, Richarlison, Veliz

Sheff Utd team news

Sheffield United also have eight major concerns before their trip to London this weekend. Anel Ahmedhodzic has a hamstring issue while Rhian Brewster is suffering from a thigh strain.

John Fleck, reportedly, has a calf problem, Max Lowe has issues in his ankle, and Daniel Jebbison is suffering from illness.

Yasser Larouci hobbled off the pitch during his side's 2-2 draw against Everton and is a doubt before their fixture against Spurs. Rhys Norrington-Davies is nursing a thigh injury while John Egan could be a doubt despite him playing for Republic of Ireland during the international break.

Sheffield United Predicted XI: Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Hamer, Souza, Norwood, Thomas; Archer, McBurnie



Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, Davies, Amissah Defenders: Trusty, Egan, Robinson, Basham, Thomas, Bogle, Seriki Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Davies, Slimane, Norwood, Coulibaly, Osborn, Baldock Forwards: Archer, McBurnie, Traore, Osula

Head-to-Head Record

Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United have shared their wins in their previous five games with the fixture in November 2019 ending in a draw.

Date Match Competition 2 March 2023 Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham FA Cup 2 May 2021 Tottenham 4-0 Sheffield United Premier League 17 January 2021 Sheffield United 1-3 Tottenham Premier League 2 July 2020 Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham Premier League 9 November 2019 Tottenham 1-1 Sheffield United Premier League

Who will win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Other 189549 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Premier League title this season? 47% Manchester City

16% Arsenal

14% Manchester United

13% Liverpool

5% Chelsea

6% Other 189549 Votes

Useful links