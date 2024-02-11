How to watch the FA Cup match between St. Mirren and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news

St. Mirren host Scottish powerhouses Celtic in an intriguing contest in the Scottish FA Cup on February 11, 2024.

St. Mirren dumped Queen of the South out of the competition in the previous round as they managed a narrow victory on the back of Alex Gogic's second-half goal. But the Scottish side will have a daunting task lying in front of them as they square off against Celtic.

Celtic thundered five goals past Buckie Thistle in the fourth Round of the competition as the heavyweights eased their way into the next round of the competition and they are now looking to continue their winning momentum domestically.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Mirren vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: February 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm GMT Venue: SMISA Stadium

How to watch St. Mirren vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Viaplay Sports 1 in the UK while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

St. Mirren team news

St. Mirren have three names ruled out as Ryan Strain, Mark O'Hara and Conor McMenamin are touted to be sidelined from the fixture due to their respective injuries.

Mikael Mandron has netted in two successive games and the forward will spearhead the hosts' attack once again.

St. Mirren predicted XI: Hemming; Bolton, Gogic, Fraser; Bwomono, Kwon, Boyd-Munce, Tanser; Scott, Mandron, Kiltie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hemming, Urminsky Defenders: Taylor, Small, Tanser, Dunne, Fraser, Bolton Midfielders: Baccus, O'Hara, Gogic, Boyd-Munce, Flynn, Kiltie, Olusanya, McMenamin Forwards: Ayunga, Greive, Nachmani, Jamieson, Mandron

Celtic team news

Celtic have a host of players sidelined due to injuries with all of Cameron Carter-Vickers, Greg Taylor, Reo Hatate and James McCarthy on the treatment table for Celtic.

Alistair Johnston picked up a nasty head fracture during Celtic's encounter with Hibs which could open the doors for Anthony Ralston to step in.

The duo of Daizen Maeda and Oh Hyeon-Gyu are back from their international duties at the AFC Asian Cup and could be given an opportunity to feature for the side.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Welsh, Narowcki, Bernabei; Bernardo, Holm, Vata; Kuhn, Idah, Palma.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Ralston Midfielders: O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Iwata, Kwon, Bernardo, Holm, Mcarthy Forwards: Yang, Forrest, Johnston, Furuhashi, Palma, Tillio, Oh

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between St. Mirren and Celtic across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 2 Jan 2024 St. Mirren 0-3 Celtic Premiership 2 Nov 2023 Celtic 2-1 St. Mirren Premiership 20 May 2023 Celtic 2-2 St. Mirren Premiership Championship 5 Mar 2023 St. Mirren 1-5 Celtic Premiership 11 Feb 2023 Celtic 5-1 St. Mirren FA Cup

