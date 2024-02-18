This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ridvan Yilmaz RangersGetty Images
Shreyas Rai

St Johnstone vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

St. Johnstone vs RangersSt. JohnstoneRangersPremiership

How to watch the Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St. Johnstone and Rangers square off in an intriguing clash at McDiarmid Park in the Scottish Premiership with both sides vying for a crucial win.

St. Johnstone have had a shambolic campaign thus far in the Scottish Premiership. The home side are on a run of back-to-back defeats as they have a daunting task lying in front of them against Rangers.

Rangers are on a scintillating streak of five wins in their previous five outings as they look to continue mounting the pressure on Celtic who are level on points with them in the table but are ahead on goal difference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Johnstone vs Rangers kick-off time

Date:February 18, 2024
Kick-off time:12:00 pm GMT
Venue:McDiarmid Park

St. Johnstone and Rangers square off at McDiarmid Park with kick-off scheduled at 12:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch St. Johnstone vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Football
Sky Sports Ultra HDR

The Scottish Premiership encounter will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

St. Johnstone team news

St. Johnstone has just two names ruled out as Ali Crawford and Drey Wright remain long-term injury absentees for the Scottish outfit.

The home side would be looking to start Chris Kane and Nicky Clark from the offset as the pairing of Adama Sidibeh and Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka could be dumped to the bench for St. Johnstone.

St. Johnstone predicted XI: Mitov; McGowan, Gordon, Considine; Olufunwa, Smith, Keltjens, Robinson; Carey; Mbunga-Kimpioka, Clark

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mitov, Sinclair, Wills, Richards
Defenders:Considine, McGowan, Gordon, Olufunwa, McClelland, Robinson, Parker
Midfielders:MacPherson, Carey, Kucheriavyi, Smith, Ballantyne, Turner-Cooke, Phillips
Forwards:May, Kane, Jephcott, Jaiyesimi, Costelloe, Turner-Cooke

Rangers team news

Rangers have a host of players ruled out for the encounter with the duo of Kemar Roofe and Abdallah Sima sidelined.

While Leon Balogun could be missing from defence, Kieran Dowell will also be absent from the engine room during their visit to McDiarmid Park.

Cyriel Dessers bagged a scintillating brace against Ross County in his side's 3-1 victory and the forward would be leading the attack for the visitors once again.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz; Lundstram, Lawrence; Cortes, Cantwell, Matondo; Dessers

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright
Defenders:Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine
Midfielders:Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright
Forwards:Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
21 Dec 2023 Rangers 2-0 St. Johnstone Premiership
16 Sept 2023St. Johnstone 0-2 Rangers Premiership
28 Jan 2023Rangers 2-0 St. JohnstonePremiership
21 Jan 2023St. Johnstone 0-1 RangersFA Cup
6 Nov 2022St. Johnstone 2-1 RangersPremiership

Useful links

