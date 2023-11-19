Spain vs Georgia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Spain and Georgia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain and Georgia face off in the final Group A Euro 2024 Qualifying fixture for both sides with the former leading the table while the latter seeded at the fourth position.

Spain brushed aside Georgia in the reverse fixture as Alvaro Morata thundered a hattrick past the European side with Lamine Yamal scoring his first Spanish goal and wrapping up a brilliant victory. With 18 points from seven games, La Furia Roja are touted to finish at the pinnacle of Group A and a victory on Sunday could seal their position ahead of Scotland.

Georgia will be looking to go better than their previous Euro qualifying campaign with an upset on Sunday as they have managed just eight points in Group A. While their two victories have come against a winless Cyprus side, draws against Norway and Scotland will give the visitors a host of confidence as they look to avenge their shambolic 7-1 routing in Spain's backyard.

Spain vs Georgia kick-off time

Date: November 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla

Spain and Georgia will cross swords at the Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm GMT for the fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Manchester City's headline midfielder Rodri was rested in Spain's encounter against Cyprus after reporting discomfort in training and the veteran is touted to be rested again alongside left-back Jose Gaya who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Real Sociedad legend Mikel Oyarzabal suffered a hamstring injury against Cyprus leading to an early return to his Spanish side.

Barcelona duo of Pedri and Alejandro Balde are ruled out alongside their former teammate Ansu Fati. Los Blancos shot stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga is doubtful with Marco Asensio and Aymeric Laporte tipped to sit out of the fixture.

Alvaro Morata will once again be licking his lips against a side he bashed a hattrick while Barcelona forward Ferran Torres and Basque winger Nico Williams will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility for Spain.

Lamine Yamal added to his tally with his second goal for the national side against Cyprus and the La Masia product will be vying to come off the bench and score another goal for his nation.

Spain Predicted XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Torres, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Torres, Morata, Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Simon, Raya Defenders: Carvajal, Martinez, Torres, Le Normand, D. Garcia, Grimaldo, Navas Midfielders: Merino, Fabian Ruiz, Gavi, Sancet, Zubimendi, A. Garcia, Riquelme Forwards: Morata, Ferran, Joselu, Yamal, Williams

Georgia team news

Gabriel Sigua is an injury concern for the visitors with the young Basel midfielder nursing a knock while the duo of Levan Shengelia and Luka Lochoshvili are also tipped to miss the fixture with injuries.

Without a doubt, Napoli's superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will hold key for Georgia as the goalscoring machine will be vying to create havoc in the opposing defense.

Georgia Predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Gocholeishvili, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Kalandadze, Azarovi; Kvekveskiri, Chakvetadze, Kochorashvili; Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Loria, Mamardashvili, Gugeshashvili Defenders: Kakabadze, Gvelesiani, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Socholeishvili, Azarovi, Dvali, Tabidze Midfielders: Gagnidze, Kvaratskhelia, Davitashvili, Kiteishvili, Kvekveskiri, Lobzhanidze, Chakvetadze, Altunashvili, Mamuchashvili, Gocholeishvili Forwards: Zivzivadze, Kvilitaia, Mikautadze

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Sept 2023 Georgia 1-7 Spain UEFA Euro Qualifiers 6 Sept 2021 Spain 4-0 Georgia World Cup Qualifiers 28 Mar 2021 Georgia 1-2 Spain World Cup Qualifiers 8 Jun 2016 Spain 0-1 Georgia International Friendlies 16 Oct 2013 Spain 2-0 Georgia World Cup Qualifiers

