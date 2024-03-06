Southampton vs Preston North End: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Southampton and Preston North End, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A stumbling Southampton look to rekindle their winning form as they host Preston North End at the St. Mary's Stadium in an intriguing clash in the Championship.

Southampton have accumulated three losses in their previous five games as they have struggled considerably. The Saints would now be vying to reignite their spark as they are just eight points off the summit and can also go level on points with third-placed Leeds United.

Preston North End, on the other hand, are steadily rising up the ladder in England's second division as they are in eighth place with 53 points from 35 games this term. With three wins and two draws in their previous five outings, the visitors are in sublime form to clash swords with Southampton.

Southampton vs Preston North End kick-off time

Date: March 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton will host Preston North End at the St. Mary's Stadium on March 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm GMT in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Southampton vs Preston North End online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship encounter will be available to watch on Sky Sports Red Button in the UK.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

The Saints remain without the services of Kyle Walker-Peters (muscle), Ross Stewart (muscle), Ryan Fraser (knee) and Juan Larios (hamstring).

The trio of Adam Armstrong, Che Adams, and David Brooks were on the scoresheet for the Saints in their scintillating victory against Birmingham last time out and should continue to spearhead Southampton's forward battery once again.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Bednarek, Manning; Smallbone, Downes, S. Armstrong; Brooks, A. Armstrong, Adams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bazunu, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning, Bree Midfielders: Charles, Downes, Aribo, Rothwell, Smallbone, S. Armstrong, Sulemana, Edozie, Amo-Ameyaw Forwards: Adams, A. Armstrong, Mara

Preston North End team news

The Lilywhites have two massive injury concerns with young English defender Kian Best on the sidelines due to an ankle injury and Brad Potts missing from the engine room owing to a hamstring injury.

Preston North End's forward battery will include Danish forward Emil Riis Jakobsen who has netted four goals and provided two assists in 11 outings. Jakobsen will shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility alongside the English side's top-scorer Will Keane who has found the back of the net on 12 occasions this season.

Preston North End predicted XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Browne, Whiteman, McCann, Millar; Frokjaer-Jensen; Riis, Keane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell Defenders: Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson Midfielders: Mawene, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Taylor, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen Forwards: Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Millar, Rodriguez-Gentile

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Oct 2023 Preston North End 2-2 Southampton Championship 20 Jul 2019 Preston North End 1-3 Southampton Club Friendlies 22 Sept 2011 Southampton 2-1 Preston North End League Cup

