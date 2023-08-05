Sevilla vs Atlético: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Sevilla and Atlético, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sevilla and Atletico Madrid play their last round of friendlies in the USA as they lock horns with each other before returning to Spain for another scintillating campaign of La Liga.

Sevilla have played a considerable amount of matches since their fairytale victory in the Europa League final against Jose Mourinho's Roma. Winning their opening two games against Cordoba and AD Cueta, the Spanish side were handed defeats by Hansa and FC Magdeburg.

But Los Nervionenses are unbeaten since then, winning two games on the trot and Jose Mendilibar's side will look to close off their American tour with a win against a familiar opponent.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have had a shambolic pre-season campaign with Diego Simeone still looking for answers. Los Rojiblancos failed to win their opening two game against Turkish side Besiktas and a K League XI side.

The only silver lining in their pre-season has been their win against treble-winning side Manchester City but Simeone's men followed it up with a toothless stalemate against Real Sociedad. If Atletico Madrid fail to win their final clash against Sevilla, the Argentine manager will take home multiple headaches before his side's opening La Liga fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sevilla vs Atlético kick-off time

Date: August 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00am BST Venue: Oracle Park

Sevilla will play Atletico Madrid at the Oracle Park on th of August 2023 with kick-off at 3:00am BST.

How to watch Sevilla vs Atlético online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch on television or to stream but viewers can follow the game at GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

Sevilla have a strong squad ahead of their clash against Atletico Madrid. Yassine Bounou will once again be guarding the goal with Marcos Acuna, Jesus Navas, Loic Bade, and Kike Salas forming the defensive line.

The trio of Ocampos, Lamela, and En-Nesyri will shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals for the Spanish side.

Sevilla Predicted XI: Bounou; Navas, Bade, Salas, Acuna; Gudelj, Rakitic, Delaney; Lamela, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bounou, Dmitrovic, Pastor Defenders: Bade, Nianzou, Salas, Acuna, Marcao, Gattoni, Pedrosa, Augustinsson, Montiel, Navas Midfielders: Gudelj, Fernando, Sow, Jordan, Torres, Rakitic, Delaney, Rodriguez Forwards: Idrissi, Ocampos, Gomez, Lamela, Tecatito, Januzaj, Suso, Sanchez, Mir, Romero, En-Nesyri

Atlético team news

Los Rojiblancos have a vast squad to choose from heading into their final clash of pre-season. With Marcos Llorente returning last week, Diego Simeone can field his strongest eleven as preparations for the new season come to a close.

The Spanish side have another opportunity to give some minutes to Cesar Azpilicueta and Caglar Soyuncu before they play their opening fixture of the La Liga.

Atletico Madrid probable XI: Oblak; Savic, Witsel, Hermoso; Riquelme, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Carrasco; Griezmann, Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbić, Mestre, Iturbe, Gomis Defenders: Molina, Giménez, Hermoso, Savic, Soyuncu, Azpilicueta Midfielders: Koke, De Paul, Lemar, Witsel Forwards: G riezmann, Morata, Depay, Correa, Carrasco

Head-to-Head Record

There is nothing to separate the two Spanish sides with Atletico winning two games and Sevilla winning two games.

Date Match Competition 5 March 2023 Atletico 6-1 Sevilla La Liga 1 October 2022 Sevilla 0-2 Atletico Madrid La Liga 15 May 2022 Atletico Madrid 1-1 Sevilla La Liga 19 December 2021 Sevilla 2-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga 5 April 2021 Sevilla 1-0 Atletico Madrid La Liga

