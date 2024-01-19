Senegal vs Cameroon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Senegal and Cameroon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending champions Senegal look to continue their winning form at the AFCON 2023 as they lock horns with Cameroon who are on the back of a draw in their first game of the tournament.

Senegal opened their defence of the African title with all three points as they brushed aside Gambia 3-0. Two goals from Lamine Camara turned out to be the difference after Pape Gueye's early opener as the African heavyweights will be vying to continue this winning momentum in the next game.

Cameroon, on the other hand, managed just a single point from their opener as they drew with Guinea. Guinea were down to 10 men as Cameroon came from one goal behind to save faces earning a point. A win against Senegal could help them reach the summit of Group C and qualify for the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Senegal vs Cameroon kick-off time

Date: January 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 :00 pm GMT Venue: Stade Charles Konan Banny

Senegal and Cameroon face off at the Stade Charles Konan Banny on January 19, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Senegal vs Cameroon online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Senegal team news

Senegal thundered three goals past Gambia in their opening match as Lamine Camara scored a scintillating brace for the defending champions. He will now be looking to extend his goalscoring form alongside former Liverpool veteran Sadio Mane who's been astounding in the Saudi League for Al Nassr as the latter looks to replicate his club form in international colours.

Senegal predicted XI: Mendy; Jakobs, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diatta; Gueye, A Diallo, Camara; Mane, H Diallo, Sarr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendy, Diaw, Dieng Defenders: Sabaly, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diallo, Mendy, Ndiaye, Seck, Ballo-Toure, Jakobs Midfielders: Camara, Sarr, Diatta, Kouyate, Gueye, Mendy, Ciss, Gueye Forwards: Jackson, Sima, Dia, Mane, Diallo, Ndiaye, Sarr

Cameroon team news

Manchester United's marquee shot-stopper Andre Onana will be back between the sticks for Cameroon after missing out on the opening game as he travelled to the Ivory Coast after playing for the Red Devils against Spurs in the Premier League.

Forward Frank Magri opened his goalscoring account as helped Cameroon salvage a point against Guinea and he'll be vying to lead the forward line once again. Vincent Aboubakar would be aiming to return to the side after picking up an injury in training before the start of AFCON 2023.

Cameroon predicted XI: Onana; Yongwa, Wooh, Moukoudi, Castelletto; Anguissa, Kemen, Ntcham; Koudou, Ekambi, Magri



Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Epassy, Ngapandouetnbu, Ondoa Defenders: Castelletto, Moukoudi, Gonzalez, Yongwa, Tolo, Wooh, Tchato, Tchamadeu, Bokelé Midfielders: Neyou, Kemen, Ntcham, Zambo Anguissa, Douala, Njongue Forwards: Toko-Ekambi, Nkoudou, Aboubakar, Moumbgna, Mughe, Magri, Ateba, Njie

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17 Oct 2023 Senegal 1-0 Cameroon International Friendlies 29 Jan 2017 Senegal 0-0 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations

