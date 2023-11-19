This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Scotland vs Norway: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Hampden Park
How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Scotland and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland will look to close their impressive Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a victory against Norway with the latter being dumped out of the showpiece event in Germany next year.

Throughout the Euro Qualifiers, Scotland showed signs of improvement as they are just two points behind group leaders Spain with a game left for both nations. With 16 points from their seven games, Scotland won five games and have lost just once. Having already secured qualification, Scotland could test some young names in their squad as they continue their preparations for Euro 2024.

Despite having Premier League stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, Norway failed to make it through a difficult Group A in the Euro Qualifiers. In the seven games they have played, Norway won just three games all of which came in their previous four games. The shambolic start to the qualifiers was met with an early exit and Norway will be vying to rebuild their side with multiple young stars coming through the ranks.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Scotland vs Norway kick-off time

Date:November 19, 2023
Kick-off time:7:45 pm GMT
Venue:Hampden Park

Scotland will host Norway at the iconic Hampden Park with kick-off at 7:45 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Scotland vs Norway online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1Watch here

The Euro 2024 Qualifying match will be there to watch on Viaplay Sports 1.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Scotland don't have any fresh injury concerns before their fixture against Norway. Andrew Robertson, Aaron Hickey, and Kieran Tierney are the absentees from the host' defensive structure while Saints forward Che Adams is nursing a groin injury.

Scotland Predicted XI: Kelly; Porteous, McKenna, Cooper; Ralston, Armstrong, McGregor, Taylor; McGinn, McTominay; Shankland

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Clark, Gunn, Kelly
Defenders:Cooper, Hendry, Hyam, Patterson, Porteous, Ralston, Souttar, Taylor
Midfielders:Armstrong, Gilmour, Ferguson, Jack, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay
Forwards:Christie, Dykes, Nisbet, Shankland

Norway team news

Norway suffered a massive blow when star forward Erling Haaland went down holding his ankle in their last game after being introduced in the second-half. The Man City striker will look to rest himself in a dead rubber game with a scinitllating PL campaign up ahead as he looks to recover from his injury concern.

Stale Solbakken's men will also miss Martin Odegaard in their engine room with the Arsenal captain being sidelined with a concussion problem and Alexander Sorloth recovering from an injury himself.

Norway Predicted XI: Dyngeland; Ryerson, Ostigard, Ajer, Wolfe; Berge, Berg, Aursnes; Bobb, Larsen, Elyounoussi

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dyngeland, Nyland, Selvik
Defenders:Ajer, Bjorkan, Gregersen, Pedersen, Ryerson, Strandberg, Wolfe, Ostigard
Midfielders:Aursnes, Berg, Berge, Bobb, Nusa, Sahraoui, Solbakken, Thorstvedt, Vetlesen, Odegaard
Forwards:Finne, Strand Larsen, Sorloth, Haaland

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
17 Jun 2023Norway 1-2 Scotland UEFA Euro Qualifiers
19 Nov 2013Norway 0-1 ScotlandInternational Friendlies
12 Aug 2009Norway 4-0 ScotlandWorld Cup Qualifiers
11 Oct 2008Scotland 0-0 Norway World Cup Qualifier
7 Sept 2005Norway 1-2 ScotlandWorld Cup Qualifier

