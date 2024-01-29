Salernitana vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Salernitana and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AS Roma travel to the Stadio Arechi to face bottom-seeded Salernitana in an intriguing Serie A clash.

Salernitana are on a shambolic streak of three consecutive defeats as they are seeded at the foot of the table and have a daunting task ahead of them with their rivals coming into the contest on the back of a win.

Roma brushed aside Verona in their last game to register their first win in four games and the Italian heavyweights will look to continue this momentum against a struggling opposition.

Salernitana vs Roma kick-off time

Date: January 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 :45 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Arechi

Salernitana and Roma will face off at the Stadio Arechi with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm GMT in the US.

How to watch Salernitana vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A clash will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Salernitana team news

Former Roma employee Federico Fazio is in the treatment room due to a thigh problem alongside talismanic goalscorer Boulaye Dia.

While the duo of Lassana Coulibaly and Jovane Cabral are sidelined due to their international commitments.

Salernitana predicted XI:Ochoa; Zanoli, Gyomber, Daniliuc, Bradaric; Martegani, Maggiore, Basic; Candreva, Tchaouna; Simy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ochoa, Costil, Fiorillo Defenders: Allocca, Daniliuc, Pirola, Lovato, Gyomber, Bronn, Fazio, Bradaric, Mazzocchi, Sambia Midfielders: Legowski, Coulibaly, Maggiore, Bohinen, Kastanos, Candreva, Martegani Forwards: Botheim, Ikwuemesi, Simy, Stewart, Jovane, Sfait, Tchaouna, Mikael

Roma team news

The visitors would be bolstered by the return of marquee forward Paulo Dybala who has shaken off his minor injury while the duo of Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante are also back from their respective suspensions.

The absentees for Roma include Tammy Abraham, Renato Sanches, Chris Smalling, and Leonardo Spinazzola while Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes will have to serve a one-match suspension.

Sardar Azmoun and Evan Ndicka are still on international duty and will be unavailable to feature against Salernitana.

AS Roma predicted XI: Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Kristensen; Pellegrini, Cristante, Bove; El Shaarawy, Dybala; Lukaku



Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp, Kambulla Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini Forwards: Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy, Dybala

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Aug 2023 Roma 2-2 Salernitana Serie A 22 May 2023 Roma 2-2 Salernitana Serie A 15 Aug 2022 Salernitana 0-1 Roma Serie A 10 April 2022 Roma 2-1 Salernitana Serie A 30 Aug 2021 Salernitana 0-4 Roma Serie A

