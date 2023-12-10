How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Fiorentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AS Roma host Fiorentina in an intriguing Serie A fixture with both sides looking to build on their respective wins in their previous fixtures.

Roma have climbed up to the fourth position in the league with back-to-back wins against Udinese and Sassuolo. Paulo Dybala and Rasmus Kristensen were on the scoresheet as Roma defeated Sassuolo 2-1 to make it three wins and one draw in four games as they look to build on this momentum.

Fiorentina defeated Salernitana in their last game as they thundered three goals past them without a reply. A win against the home side will not only halt Mourinho's side's winning streak but also help the visitors leapfrog them in the table with just a point separating the two sides.

Roma vs Fiorentina kick-off time

Date: December 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

AS Roma will host Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Roma vs Fiorentina online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A fixture will be available to stream on TNT Sports 2 in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Tammy Abraham and Marash Kumbulla are still recovering from their ACL injuries while Chris Smalling is another absentee for the home side because of tendinitis.

Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku will be vying to start-up front for the Italian side and register Roma on the scoresheet early on.

Roma predicted XI: Patricio; Mancini, Llorente, N'Dicka; Kristensen, Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; Dybala, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski Forwards: El Shaarawy, Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti

Fiorentina team news

Nico Gonzalez and Jonathan Ikone are touted to return for the visitors with the duo having recovered from a knee problem and illness, respectively.

The pair of Dodo and Gaetano Castrovilli remain confined to Fiorentina's treatment room as they are long-term absentees for the Italian club.

Fiorentina predicted XI: Terracciano; Kayode, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Biraghi; Duncan, Arthur; Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Sottil; Beltran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli, Vannucchi Defenders: Milenkovic, Mina, Martinez Quarta, Ranieri, Dalle Mura, Comuzzo, Parisi, Biraghi, Kayode, Pierozzi Midfielders: Lopez, Mandragora, Amatucci, Melo, Duncan, Infantino, Bonaventura, Barak Forwards: Kouame, Sottil, Brekalo, Gonzalez, Ikone, Beltran, Nzola

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 May 2023 Fiorentina 2-1 Roma Serie A 16 Jan 2023 Roma 2-0 Fiorentina Serie A 10 May 2022 Fiorentina 2-0 Roma Serie A 23 Aug 2021 Roma 3-1 Fiorentina Serie A 4 Mar 2021 Fiorentina 1-2 Roma Serie A

