Roma vs Cagliari: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Cagliari, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma look to make it three wins on the trot in the Serie A as they square off against a relegation-threatened Cagliari side.

Roma's new reign under Daniele De Rossi has kicked off sublimely as the Italian veteran has guided the side to two victories. A win here could see them be just one point away from the top-4 and reignite their spark.

Cagliari, on the other hand, are hovering around the relegation zone as they continue their hunt for form. The clash against Roma would once again be a daunting task as they look to halt their shambolic streak of back-to-back defeats.

Roma vs Cagliari kick-off time

Date: February 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 :45 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

How to watch Roma vs Cagliari online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A match will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

The home side would be bolstered by the return of former PSG midfielder Renato Sanches who returns after a month away from action due to injury while Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes is back from his suspension.

With Italian international Leandro Spinazzola confined to the treatment room, new signing Angelino could feature for the side instead of the former.

Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham continue their stint in the medical room while defender Evan Ndicka is serving his nation at the CAF AFCON 2023.

Roma predicted XI: Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Angelino; Pellegrini, Paredes, Cristante; El Shaarawy, Dybala; Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp, Kambulla Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini Forwards: Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy, Dybala

Cagliari team news

The visitors will be without the services of Gaetano Oristanio and Eldor Shomurodov while Zito Luvombo will return to the side after his international commitments.

Former Barcelona and Everton defender Yerry Mina could straight up get a spot in the eleven after being bought in the winter transfer window.

Cagliari predicted XI: Scuffet; Wieteska, Mina, Dossena; Zappa, Nandez, Makoumbou, Prati, Augello; Viola; Petagna

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radunovic, Scuffet, Aresti Defenders: Wieteska, Hatzidiakos, Augello, Zappa, Dossena, Obert, Di Pardo, Azzi, Goldaniga, Capradossi Midfielders: Oristanio, Jankto, Pereiro, Sulemana, Makoumbou, Prati, Viola, Mancosu, Deiola Forwards: Lapadula, Luvumbo, Petagna, Pavoletti, Desogus

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Oct 2023 Cagliari 1-4 Roma Serie A 16 Jan 2022 Roma 1-0 Cagliari Serie A 28 Oct 2021 Cagliari 1-2 Roma Serie A 25 Apr 2021 Cagliari 3-2 Roma Serie A 24 Dec 2020 Roma 3-2 Cagliari Serie A

