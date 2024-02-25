Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from the opposite ends of the La Liga table square off as league leaders Real Madrid clash with a stumbling Sevilla side.

Real Madrid are currently seeded at the summit of the Spanish premier division and are six points away from the chasing Girona. Ancelotti's men were involved in a 1-1 stalemate against Rayo Vallecano and they'll be vying to get back to winning ways in their backyard.

Sevilla are hovering around the bottom half of the table as they have managed just five wins in 24 games this season. The reigning Europa League winners have managed two wins and two draws in their previous four games and would be looking to continue this form and avoid any last-minute relegation scares.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla kick-off time

Date: February 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

The iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabeu will host the clash between Real Madrid and Sevilla on February 25, 2024, with both sides scheduled to kick-off at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla online - TV channels & live streams

The La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Sevilla will be available to watch on Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLigaTV in the UK.

Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid have been heavily damped since Jude Bellingham has been sidelined with an injury and the former Dortmund midfielder will miss another clash.

Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was the latest addition to the injury list as the German international is nursing a thigh problem while Spanish forward Joselu is nursing an ankle issue after he picked up the injury last week.

The other players ruled out for the home side are the defensive pair of David Alaba and Eder Militao along with Belgian shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois.

Left-back Ferland Mendy could be back in action after serving his suspension while Croatian legend Luka Modric could feature in the engine room with multiple names missing.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Brahim; Vinicius, Rodrygo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Nacho, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Sevilla team news

Santiago Bernabeu would be looking to recapture glimpses of an iconic name as former Los Blancos veteran Sergio Ramos returns to a familiar hunting ground for the first time since he bid farewell to an illustrious career at Madrid.

All of Marcos Acuna, Tanguy Nianzou, Mariano Diaz, Nemanja Gudelj and Dodi Lukebakio are doubtful for the fixture.

Former Spurs man Erik Lamela joins the trio of Lucas Ocampos, Lucien Agoume, and Marcao on the injury table with all four of them currently confined to the treatment room for the visitors.

Sevilla predicted XI: Nyland; Bade, Ramos, Salas; Navas, Sow, Soumare, Torres, Pedrosa; Romero, En-Nesyri



Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic, Nyland Defenders: Bade, Marcao, Ramos, Acuna, Pedrosa, Navas, Sanchez Midfielders: Soumare, Sow, Jordan, Torres, Hannibal Forwards: En-Nesyri, Veliz, Mir, Mariano, Romero, Ocampos, Suso, Lamela, Januzaj

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 Oct 2023 Sevilla 1-1 Real Madrid La Liga 27 May 2023 Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga 23 Oct 2022 Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla La Liga 18 Apr 2022 Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid La Liga 29 Nov 2021 Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla La Liga

Useful links