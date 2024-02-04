How to watch the LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will add another chapter to their iconic La Liga rivalry as they square off at the illustrious Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will be vying to avenge their shambolic exit from the Copa del Rey as they lost to their bitter rivals in extra time. Los Blancos are currently at the summit of the Spanish league and would want to avoid any exchanges with a win against Atletico Madrid.

Simeone's men were dumped out of the Super Cup by Real Madrid but Los Rojiblancos got their revenge in the Copa del Rey. Having thrashed their city rivals in their backyard in the reverse fixture, the visitors would want to make the league double over the heavyweights.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Date: February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid will battle it out with Atletico Madrid on February 4, 2024, at the colossus Santiago Bernabeu with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The intriguing Madrid derby will be available to watch on Viaplay Sports and La Liga TV in the UK with live updates of the clash on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Carlo Ancelotti would be sweating over the fitness of German brickwall Antonio Rudiger. With David Alaba and Eder Militao confined to Bernabeu's treatment room for a prolonged period, Rudiger's fitness becomes top priority.

French youngster Aurelien Tchouameni was handed a booking in Madrid's victory against Getafe suspending him for the clash while Belgian shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois remains out of contention.

Despite Joselu's brace against Getafe, the Spanish forward could be pushed to the bench with Brazilian winger Rodrygo partnering up his counterpart Vinicius Jr. Jude Bellingham would once again provide the attacking threat darting from the midfield having already scored 14 goals and bagged three assists this term.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Atletico Madrid team news

The absentees for Atletico Madrid include former Chelsea centre-back Cesar Azpilicueta, midfielder Thomas Lemar, and Uruguayan defender Jose Gimenez.

Alvaro Morata would be vying to shake off his injury scare to lock horns with his former employees as the Spanish superstar is touted to spearhead the attack alongside Antoine Griezmann with the Frenchman being the difference between the two sides in recent games.

If Morata fails a late fitness test, Dutch star Memphis Depay could feature for the side with the former Barcelona striker finding the back of the net in three successive ties for Los Rojiblancos in all competitions.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Witsel, Hermoso, Reinildo; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oblak, Grbic Defenders: Gimenez, Hermoso, Soyuncu, Savic, Witsel, Galan, Molina Midfielders: De Paul, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Saul, Lino Forwards: Griezmann, Morata, Depay, Riquelme, Correa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19 Jan 2024 Atletico Madrid 4-2 Real Madrid Copa del Rey 11 Jan 2024 Real Madrid 5-3 Atletico Madrid Super Cup 25 Sept 2023 Atletico Madrid 3-1 Real Madrid La Liga 25 Feb 2023 Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid La Liga 27 Jan 2023 Real Madrid 3-1 Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey

