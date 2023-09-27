Rangers vs Livingston: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the League Cup match between Rangers and Livingston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a 2-1 victory in their previous fixture, Rangers will look to add another win to their catalogue against a tough opposition. The home side have had a rocky start to their new Scottish campaign despite not losing a single game in their opening six encounters.

With four wins and two draws, the Scottish heavyweights are in third position behind league leaders Celtic and second-placed St. Mirren. The finalists of last season lost to Celtic at the final hurdle but The Light Blues would be vying to take revenge and lay their hands on the prestigious trophy this time out.

Despite Livingston's valiant efforts to finish at the summit of their table in the Scottish League Cup, Rangers have emerged victorious against them on numerous occasions and could be a long night for the visitors. Livingston faltered in the Second Round of the competition last year but have already jumped a step ahead this time round with a quarter-final clash against Rangers.

An upset at the Ibrox Stadium could see Livingston etch their name in the history books on Wednesday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Livingston kick-off time

Date: September 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers will hots Livingston at the iconic Ibrox Stadium with kick-off tipped at 8:00 pm BST.

How to watch Rangers vs Livingston online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Viaplay Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers have a few injuries in their midfield before they are scheduled to lock horns with Livingston. Nicolas Raskin and Steven Davis are ruled out because of a muscle injury and a cruciate ligament rupture, respectively.

English midfielder Todd Cantwell is also nursing a knee injury and will be sidelined alongside Brazilian winger Danilo who has a cheekbone fracture.

Rangers Predicted XI: Butland; Sterling, Goldson, Balogun, Yfeko; Cifuentes, Lundstram, Dowell; Matondo, Lammers, Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Yilmaz, Barisic, Tavernier, Sterling, Devine Midfielders: Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, Dowell Forwards: Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, Wright, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Livingston team news

20-year-old Aphelele Teto is not eligible to feature for Livingston and would not make the trip to the Ibrox Stadium.

Joel Nouble and Cristian Montano bagged a goal a piece as Livingston cruised to the quarter-final and the duo could once again play a crucial role on Wendesday.

Livingston Predicted XI: George; Devlin, Obileye, De Lucas; Penrice, Shinnie, Holt, Montano; Kelly, Nouble; Guthrie

Position Players Goalkeepers: George, Hamilton Defenders: Obileye, De Lucas, Devlin, Parkes, Nottingham, Ledingham, Penrice, Kelly, Brandon, Welch-Hayes Midfielders: Bitsindou, Kelly, Holt, Sangare, Montano, Pittman, Bahamboula, Shinnie, Lawal Forwards: Mackay, Bradley, Lloyd, Anderson, Nouble, Goncalves, Guthrie

Head-to-Head Record

Rangers' boast of a prolific record against Livingston winning four and drawing one out of their five previous fixtures against Wednesday's visitors.

Date Match Competition 12 August 2023 Rangers 4-0 Livingston Premiership 18 February 2023 Livingston 0-3 Rangers Premiership 22 October 2022 Rangers 1-1 Livingston Premiership 30 July 2022 Livingston 1-2 Rangers Premiership 27 January 2022 Rangers 1-0 Livingston Premiership

