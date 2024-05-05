Rangers vs Kilmarnock: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Kilmarnock, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scottish heavyweights Rangers look to displace Celtic at the summit of the Scottish Premiership as they face Kilmarnock at the Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers won their opening encounter of the second-phase as they scored two goals against St. Mirren on either side of the half to secure themselves all three points. The side will now be vying to continue this winning streak in the second phase as they look to continue mounting pressure on Celtic.

Kilmarnock, on the other hand, are currently fourth in the seedings with 52 points from 34 games this season. The Scottish outfit played out a toothless draw against Hearts last weekend as they face another daunting challenge against Rangers.

Rangers vs Kilmarnock kick-off time

Date: May 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm BST Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers welcome Kilmarnock to the illustrious Ibrox Stadium on May 5, 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 1:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Rangers vs Kilmarnock online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers are tipped to be without the services of experienced campaigner Ryan Jack who's been confined to the treatment room since their Europa League encounter against Benfica.

The hosts will also be without Senegalese forward Abdallah Sima with the 11-goal man sustaining a hamstring knock in Rangers' Scottish Cup tie.

Ridvan Yilmaz is another injury absentee for the side with the Turkish international yet to recover from a hamstring issue.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Balogun, Souttar, Barisic; Diomande, Lundstram; Sterling, Cantwell, Silva; Dessers

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Sterling Midfielders: Raskin, Lundstram, Diomande, Cantwell, Lowry Forwards: Silva, Dessers, Roofe, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright, McCausland

Kilmarnock team news

Scottish midfielder Kyle Magennis is the only injury concern for Kilmarnock as they aim to field a strong side against the mighty Rangers.

The goalscoring responsibility will be on the shoulders of Marley Watkins with the striker scoring nine goals this season for the visitors.

Kilmarnock predicted XI: Dennis; Wright, Mayo, Findlay, Deas; Armstrong, Donnelly, Polworth, Kennedy; Vassell, Watkins



Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Hara, Dennis, Glavin Defenders: Ndaba, Mayo, Findlay, Wright, Davies, Deas, Sanders Midfielders: Armstrong, Kennedy, Mackay-Steven, Magennis, Lyons, Donnelly, Watson, McKenzie, Murray, Polworth, Quigg Forwards: Vassell, Dallas, Watkins, Cameron, Warnock, Brown

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29 Feb 2024 Kilmarnock 1-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership 2 Jan 2024 Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock S cottish Premiership 5 Aug 2023 K ilmarnock 1-0 Rangers S cottish Premiership 4 Mar 2023 R angers 3-1 Kilmarnock S cottish Premiership 19 Jan 2023 K ilmarnock 2-3 Rangers S cottish Premiership

