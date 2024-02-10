How to watch the FA Cup match between Rangers and Ayr United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scottish heavyweights Rangers host second-tier outfit Ayr United in an intriguing Scottish FA Cup battle.

Rangers are the favourites to win the tie considering their stature and they want to avoid any hiccups against a side ranked lower than them.

Ayr United, on the other hand, defeated Kelty Hearts in the fourth round of the competition as they scored three goals against their opposition without reply and would be confident of weaving themselves a fairytale at the Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers vs Ayr United kick-off time

Date: February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: Ibrox Stadium Venue: 5:30 pm GMT

How to watch Rangers vs Ayr United online - TV channels & live streams

The Scottish Cup clash between Rangers and Ayr United will be available to watch on Viaplay Sports 1 in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers have multiple names out of contention for their clash against Ayr United with all of Kieran Dowell (knock), Kemar Roofe (knock), Danilo Pereira (knee) and Abdallah Sima (thigh) recovering from their respective knocks.

Dujon Sterling picked up a nasty red card in the last knockings of the game against Aberdeen as he remains suspended for Ayr United's visit to the Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers predicted XI: McCrorie; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Yilmaz; Cantwell, Lundstram, Raskin; McCausland, Dessers, Matondo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

Ayr United team news

The sole absentee for the visitors is George Stanger after he was handed the marching orders in his side's encounter against Dundee United.

Zambian international Frankie Musonda is yet to feature for the side after returning from the CAF AFCON 2023 but Musonda could replace Stanger in the eleven with the latter being suspended.

Ayr United predicted XI: Albinson; McAllister, Musonda, McGinty, Reading; Syla, Dempsey, Murphy, Mcgeady; Dowds, Willoughby.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Albinson, Mutch Defenders: Musonda, McGinty, McAllister, Sanders, Reading, Stanger Midfielders: Murdoch, Dempsey, Syla, McHugh Forwards: Chalmers, Murphy, McGeady, Dowds, McKenzie, Bryden, Smith, Amartey, Guthrie, Willoughby

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 Sept 2018 Rangers 4-0 Ayr United Scottish League Cup 11 Feb 2018 Ayr United 1-6 Rangers Scottish Cup 20 Aug 2015 Ayr United 0-2 Rangers Challenge Cup 23 Apr 2014 Rangers 2-1 Ayr United League One 15 Feb 2014 Ayr United 0-2 Rangers League One

