Raed vs Ittihad: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Raed and Al-Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning champions Al-Ittihad play their opening Saudi Pro League fixture against a mid-table Al-Raed side away from home on Saturday.

Al-Raed open their new campaign with a competitive clash against the 2022/23 winners at home. The home side finished 10th in the table last season with nine wins and seven draws. The 14 losses saw their points tally stuck at 34 points and Al-Raed would be hoping to better their performances from last season when they host a tough opposition on Saturday.

Al-Ittihad enter the contest on the back of a shambolic quarter-final exit against Al-Ahli as the Saudi Arabian side bowed out of Arab Club Champions Cup with a 3-1 defeat at home. Nuno Espirito Santos' men will now be vying to kick-start their new campaign with a victory against Al-Raed.

The reigning champions will now look to conquer the Middle Eastern throne once again as they'll look to replicate their scintillating performances from last season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Raed vs Ittihad kick-off time

Date: August 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm BST Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

The two teams will lock horns at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium with kick-off at 4:00 pm BST.

How to watch Raed vs Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available on DAZN and updates can be accessed on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Raed team news

The duo of Mubarak Al-Rajeh and Abdullah Al-Fahad will be protecting goalkeeper Ahmad Al-Harbi who'll be shielding Al Raed's goal from the attacking threat the opposition presents.

Mohamed Fouzair finished the campaign as Al-Raed's top goalscorer with 11 goals in 27 games alongside Moroccan international Karim El Berkaoui who netted nine goals and Julio Tavares who bagged himself eight goals. The trio will once again be looking to produce the goods in the less chances their side will get on Saturday.

Al-Raed Predicted XI: Al-Harbi; Al-Dawsari, Al-Rajeh, Al-Fahad, Al-Jayzani; Santos, Al-Bishi; Fouzair, Sayoud, El Berkaoui; Tavares

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Harbi, Sanyor Defenders: Al-Fahad, Al-Rajeh, Salem, Al-Jayzani, Al-Dawsari, Sunbul Midfielders: Al-Jebreen, Al-Bishi, Hazazi, Al-Hadhood, Maghrahi, Sayoud, Al-Shehri, Santos Forwards: Fouzair, El Berkaoui, Tavares, Al-Ghamdi

Ittihad team news

Nuno Santos will rely on Marcelo Grohe to guard his side's goal with Ahmed Sharahili and Ahmed Bamsuad given the centre-back roles for Al-Ittihad.

Ahmed Hegazy and Aseel Abed are the two absentees for the Tigers with Hegazy suffering from a cruciate ligament rupture.

New summer signing N'Golo Kante could be seen starting in the engine room alongside the recently arrived Brazilian midfielder Fabinho. The former Reds' midfielder will bring loads of experience to a side familiar with winning the league.

Al-Amri and Jota would be seen darting around the flanks and provide services to Karim Benzema who would be given the sole responsibility of troubling the defense with his jaw-dropping goal-scoring ability.

Al-Ittihad Predicted XI: Grohe; Al-Shanqeeti, Sharahili, Bamsaud, Al-Hawsawi; Kante; Fabinho; Al-Amri, Romarinho, Jota; Benzema

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Jadani, Al-Mermesh, Aseda, Al-Ohaymid Defenders: Sharahili, Al-Sahafi, Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Al-Shammrani, Al-Zahrani, Al-Olayan, Shanqeeti, Al-Asmari Midfielders: Fabinho, Kante, Hamed, Al-Nashri, Al-Farhan, Coronado, Al-Sahafi Forwards: Jota, Benzema, Al-Amri, Al-Oboud, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara, Al-Sairi

Head-to-Head Record

Al-Ittihad have been the more dominant side in the five past encounters winning three and drawing two with Al-Raed yet to win one.

Date Match Competition 23 February 2023 Ittihad 0-0 Raed Saudi Pro League 9 September 2022 Raed 0-1 Ittihad Saudi Pro League 14 January 2022 Raed 1-2 Ittihad Saudi Pro League 16 August 2021 Ittihad 3-0 Raed Saudi Pro League 20 March 2021 Raed 1-1 Ittihad Saudi Pro League

