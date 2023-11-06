Quwa vs Al-Ittihad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Quwa and Ittihad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a feisty AFC Champions League clash, Group C leaders Al Ittihad lock horns with second-placed Al Quwa.

Al Quwa lost a narrow contest against Al Ittihad during the former's visit to Saudi Arabia. Since their loss against their rivals, Al Quwa have gone on a winning streak of three consecutive games in the Iraqi Premier League. A loss would allow Sephan SC to leapfrog the home side and they'll be looking to avoid any such situation.

In the first encounter between the two sides, Abderrazak Hamdallah broke the deadlock in the last knockings of the game to give Al Ittihad a vital victory helping them reach the top of their group. However their recent form in the Saudi Pro League might be a point of concern as they failed to win even a single game in their previous five games with three draws and two unfortunate losses. A win would seal their qualification spot in the next stage.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Quwa vs Ittihad kick-off time

Date: November 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm GMT Venue: Franso Hariri Stadium

Al Quwa will host Al Ittihad at the Franso Hariri Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 12:00 pm GMT for the fans in the UK.

How to watch Quwa vs Ittihad online - TV channels & live streams

The AFC Champions League encounter between Quwa and Al Ittihad will be available to stream on FITETV. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Quwa team news

Al Quwa are reportedly free from any massive injury concerns and have a fully fit squad available for selection. After three successive wins in their previous three games in their domestic competition, Al Quwa are touted to stick with the same eleven for the contest against Al Ittihad.

Forward Ali Jasim has garnered three goals under his belt this season and could be the one player to watch out for.

Al Quwa Predicted XI: Farhan; Bayesh, Hanoon, N’Diaye, H. Mashaan, Maaroufi; Abdul-Amir, Atchou, Q. Majid; Ali Jasim, Apoko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Farhan, Hameed, Shakir, Khaled Defenders: Bayesh, Hanoon, N'Diaye, Mashaan, Maaroufi, Agbozo, N'Diaye, Al-Baqir, Raed, Walis, Saeed Midfielders: Abdul-Amir, Atchou, Majid, Fawzi, Qasim, Jalil, Razzaq Forwards: Jasim, Apoko, Tariq, Jabbar, Bayesh, Abdulkadhim, Al-Sarori, Abdul-Rahim, Hussein, Abogo, Eduku

Ittihad team news

Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho remains out of contention for the Saudi Arabian outfit while shot-stopper Abdullah Al-Jadani will return in January owing to a cruciate ligament tear.

The centre-back duo of Ahmed Hegazy and Aseel Abed are also ruled out from the fixture because of a cruciate ligament tear and pubalgia respectively.

Karim Benzema will once again shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals for his side having already bagged 5 goals and 3 assists this term.

Al Ittihad Predicted XI: Grohe; Bamsaud, Felipe, Hawsawi, Al-Shanqeeti; Coronado, Al Nashri, Kante, Romarinho; Hamdallah, Benzema.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Al-Mayouf, Al-Mermesh Defenders: Felipe, Al Jaadi, Sharahili, An-Manhali, Al-Shanqeeti, Hawsawi, Bamsaud, Kadesh, Al-Olayan Midfielders: Kante, Al Nashri, Al Farhan, Al Ghamdi, Coronado, Al Sahafi, Al Shamrani Forwards: Benzema, Al Amri, Al Oboud, Romarinho, Hamdallah, Camara, Haji

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23 October 2023 Ittihad 1-0 Quwa AFC Champions League

Useful links