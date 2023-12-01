Preston vs QPR: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Preston and QPR, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Preston North End will host a struggling QPR side with the former looking to continue their momentum and the latter vying to get off the bottom side of the EFL Championship table.

Preston have managed 28 points from 18 games and are currently seeded in the eighth position in the table as they look to brush aside recent results in the hope of climbing up the ladder. Successive defeats against Cardiff City and Middlesbrough would be a point of worry for the home side but they'll look to change their fortunes when they face a depleted QPR outfit.

QPR are once again hovering around the drop zone with just 13 points from their opening 18 games. Their streak of two defeats and two draws was broken after their win against Stoke City but they have a massive task in front of them if they want to continue building momentum.

Preston vs QPR kick-off time

Date: December 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Deepdale

How to watch Preston vs QPR online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Preston team news

Brad Potts is scheduled to miss the fixture with a suspension which could open the doors for Calvin Rasmey to come into the hosts' engine room.

Despite the defeat last week, Preston could stick with a familiar eleven while Robbie Brady returns to the squad after his suspension.

Preston predicted XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Ramsey, Whiteman, Browne, Brady; Holmes, Frokjaer-Jensen; Osmajic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell Defenders: Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson Midfielders: Mawene, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Taylor, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen Forwards: Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Millar, Rodriguez-Gentile

QPR team news

QPR finally earned themself a victory after a wretched streak in the Championship and Chris Willock and Reggie Cannon could get a start in the eleven after strong showings last week.

QPR predicted XI: Begovic; Cannon, Cook, Dunne, Paal; Colback, Field, Dixon-Bonner; Willock, Dykes, Chair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Begovic, Archer, Walsh Defenders: Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Drewe, Paal, Larkeche, Cannon, Kakay Midfielders: Field, Colback, Dozzell, Richards, Dixon-Bonner, Duke-McKenna, Chair, Adomah Forwards: Dykes, Armstrong, Kelman, Smyth, Willock, Kolli

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7 Apr 2023 QPR 0-2 Preston EFL Championship 17 Dec 2022 Preston 0-1 Qpr EFL Championship 9 Apr 2022 Preston 2-1 QPR EFL Championship 2 Oct 2021 QPR 3-2 Preston EFL Championship 25 Feb 2021 Preston 0-0 QPR EFL Championship

