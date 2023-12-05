How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Persepolis and Al Duhail, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Persepolis and Al Duhail wrap up their AFC Champions League group stages as the latter visit Iran for a fiesty encounter.

Persepolis can finish the group stages in the second spot only with Al Nassr sealing the first position. With two wins, two draws, and a loss, Persepolis have managed to defy all odds to seal a spot in the knockouts as they'll look to finish the group stage with another win.

Al Duhail, on the other hand, have shown massive signs of struggles with just four points from their five games dumping them in the third spot. All three points from Iran cannot change their fortunes but could see them bow out of the competition with pride.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Persepolis vs Al Duhail kick-off time

Date: December 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 :00 pm GMT Venue: Azadi Stadium

Persepolis welcome Al Duhail at the Azadi Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 1:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Persepolis vs Al Duhail online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on FITETV with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Persepolis team news

Persepolis has a long list of injury concerns with the midfield pairing of Alireza Enayatzadeh and Yasin Salmani touted to miss the fixture with a cruciate ligament tear alongside Morteza Pouraliganji who has a similar injury issue.

The forward duo of Alireza Khodadadi and Vahid Amiri is scheduled to miss the fixture with respective injuries.

Persepolis predicted XI: Beiranvand; Esmaeilifar, Kanaani, Gvelesiani, Nemati; Sarlak; Sadeghi, Rafiei, Omri, Torabi; Zahedi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beiranvand, Rafiei, Asadi Defenders: Kanaani, Nemati, Faraji, Gvelesiani, Khanonov, Ahmadi, Esmaeilifar, Babaei Midfielders: Sarlak, Asadbeigi, Rigi, Rafiei, Maleki Forwards: Torabi, Alishah, Sourgi, Sadeghi, Omri, Bahoui, Zahedi

Al Duhail team news

The Saudi Arabian club have no injury concerns before their clash against Persepolis with Michael Olunga touted to lead the visitor's line having netted seven goals this term.

Al-Duhail possible XI: Ellethy; Kim, Bamba, Semedo, Al-Brake; Boudiaf, Madibo; I. Mohammed, Coutinho, Ali; Olunga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zakaria, Ellethy, Saeed Defenders: Bamba, Semedo, Aymen, Al-Naimi, Al-Brake, Kim, Musa Midfielders: Diallo, Boudiaf, Madibo, Ceara, K. Mohammed, Said, Coutinho, Junior, Moustafa, Gannan, I. Mohammed Forwards: Olunga, Ali, Muntari, Al-Abdulla, A. Mohammed, Lihadji, Madjer, Hamza, Abu Shabab

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 2 Oct 2023 Al Duhail 0-1 Persepolis AFC Champions League 21 Sept 2020 Persepolis 0-1 Al Duhail AFC Champions League 11 Feb 2020 Al Duhail 2-0 Persepolis AFC Champions League 17 Sept 2018 Persepolis 3-1 Al Duhail AFC Champions League 28 Aug 2018 Al Duhail 1-0 Persepolis AFC Champions League

