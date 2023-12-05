Persepolis and Al Duhail wrap up their AFC Champions League group stages as the latter visit Iran for a fiesty encounter.
Persepolis can finish the group stages in the second spot only with Al Nassr sealing the first position. With two wins, two draws, and a loss, Persepolis have managed to defy all odds to seal a spot in the knockouts as they'll look to finish the group stage with another win.
Al Duhail, on the other hand, have shown massive signs of struggles with just four points from their five games dumping them in the third spot. All three points from Iran cannot change their fortunes but could see them bow out of the competition with pride.
Persepolis vs Al Duhail kick-off time
|Date:
|December 5, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|1:00 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Azadi Stadium
Persepolis welcome Al Duhail at the Azadi Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 1:00 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Persepolis vs Al Duhail online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to stream on FITETV with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Persepolis team news
Persepolis has a long list of injury concerns with the midfield pairing of Alireza Enayatzadeh and Yasin Salmani touted to miss the fixture with a cruciate ligament tear alongside Morteza Pouraliganji who has a similar injury issue.
The forward duo of Alireza Khodadadi and Vahid Amiri is scheduled to miss the fixture with respective injuries.
Persepolis predicted XI: Beiranvand; Esmaeilifar, Kanaani, Gvelesiani, Nemati; Sarlak; Sadeghi, Rafiei, Omri, Torabi; Zahedi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Beiranvand, Rafiei, Asadi
|Defenders:
|Kanaani, Nemati, Faraji, Gvelesiani, Khanonov, Ahmadi, Esmaeilifar, Babaei
|Midfielders:
|Sarlak, Asadbeigi, Rigi, Rafiei, Maleki
|Forwards:
|Torabi, Alishah, Sourgi, Sadeghi, Omri, Bahoui, Zahedi
Al Duhail team news
The Saudi Arabian club have no injury concerns before their clash against Persepolis with Michael Olunga touted to lead the visitor's line having netted seven goals this term.
Al-Duhail possible XI: Ellethy; Kim, Bamba, Semedo, Al-Brake; Boudiaf, Madibo; I. Mohammed, Coutinho, Ali; Olunga
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zakaria, Ellethy, Saeed
|Defenders:
|Bamba, Semedo, Aymen, Al-Naimi, Al-Brake, Kim, Musa
|Midfielders:
|Diallo, Boudiaf, Madibo, Ceara, K. Mohammed, Said, Coutinho, Junior, Moustafa, Gannan, I. Mohammed
|Forwards:
|Olunga, Ali, Muntari, Al-Abdulla, A. Mohammed, Lihadji, Madjer, Hamza, Abu Shabab
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|2 Oct 2023
|Al Duhail 0-1 Persepolis
|AFC Champions League
|21 Sept 2020
|Persepolis 0-1 Al Duhail
|AFC Champions League
|11 Feb 2020
|Al Duhail 2-0 Persepolis
|AFC Champions League
|17 Sept 2018
|Persepolis 3-1 Al Duhail
|AFC Champions League
|28 Aug 2018
|Al Duhail 1-0 Persepolis
|AFC Champions League