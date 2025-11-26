How to watch today's PSG vs Tottenham Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday at Parc des Princes in Paris for a UEFA Champions League group stage match.

PSG is currently in strong form, coming off a convincing 3-0 win against Le Havre in Ligue 1, while Tottenham has struggled defensively in recent matches - having most recently lost 4-1 against Arsenal - but remains competitive in Europe.

How to watch PSG vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Parc des Princes

The match will be played on Wednesday at Parc des Princes, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

PSG are also missing two of their key attacking threats, as Desire Doue is sidelined with a hamstring issue and recent Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé is nursing a calf problem.

A heavy challenge from Díaz on Hakimi has kept the Moroccan full-back out ever since, with an ankle problem ruling him out once again.

Tottenham team news

The visitors have selection issues of their own. Brennan Johnson is unavailable after his dismissal in the 4–0 victory over Copenhagen, leaving Frank short of options in the final third.

Johnson joins a long list of absentees that includes James Maddison, Radu Drăgușin, Kota Takai, with a thigh issue, Dejan Kulusevski, with a knee problem, Dominic Solanke and Yves Bissouma with ankle injuries, as well as Mathys Tel, who cannot be selected for this fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

PSG Last match TOT 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Paris Saint-Germain 2 - 2 Tottenham 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

