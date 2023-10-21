Nottm Forest vs Luton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottm Forest and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two struggling Premier League sides prepare to cross swords as Nottingham Forest hosts Luton Town with both teams looking to get their season back on track.

The home side are currently seeded in the 13th spot in the Premier League table but a string of draws this season have derailed their Premier League campaign. Since their 1-0 upset against Chelsea, Forest have played out three draws and have lost one game against reigning champions Manchester City.

These results have pushed them in the bottom-half of the table with just 9 points from their opening 8 games. A win against Luton Town could see them displace Chelsea and mount more pressure on the likes of Manchester United and Crystal Palace who are themselves going through a rough phase.

Newly-promoted Luton Town have had a difficult start to life in England's premier division with just four points from their opening eight games. A win against Everton and a draw against Wolves are the only points they have under their name. With the likes of Bournemouth and Sheffield United still vying for their first win in the new campaign, Luton Town are just above the drop zone and would want to win a few more games if they want to survive another season in England's premier club competition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nottm Forest vs Luton kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm BST Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest will face Luton Town at The City Ground with kick-off at 3pm BST.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch on TV or stream live in the UK.

Team news & squads

Nottm Forest team news

Nottingham Forest have been handed some fresh injury blows after the international break with Argentine World Cup winner Gonzalo Montiel sidelined with a muscle problem.

Danilo is nursing a hamstring problem while Taiwo Awoniyi is recovering from a groin injury and the duo are unfit for selection.

Ola Aina and Serge Aurier have a muscle and groin problem, respectively while the duo of Felipe and Wayne Hennessey have knee problems. Portuguese international Nuno Tavares is also unavailable after picking up a groin injury.

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI: Turner; Williams, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo; Sangare, Mangala, Dominguez; Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood



Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath, Vlachodimos Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, Omobamidele, McKenna, Boly, Toffolo, Williams Midfielders: Sangare, Santos, Kouyate, Mangala, Dominguez, Yates, Gibbs-White, Aguilera Forwards: Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Wood, Origi

Luton team news

Luton Town have three players suffering from a hamstring problem with the trio of Amari'i Bell, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Mads Andersen ruled out with the problem.

Dan Potts and Jordan Clark have ankle problem while Gabriel Osho is recovering from a knee issue.

Luton Town Predicted XI: Kaminski; Burke, Lockyer, Mengi; Kabore, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty; Adebayo, Morris



Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Lockyer, Mengi, Burke, Giles, Doughty, Kabore Midfielders: Nakamba, Mpanzu, Barkley, Berry, Chong Forwards: Ogbene, Townsend, Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Woodrow

Head-to-Head Record

Luton managed to win the last game between the two sides with the visitors winning two out of five clashes between the two sides.

Date Match Competition 15 April 2022 Luton 1-0 Nottingham Forest Championship 24 November 2021 Nottingham Forest 0-0 Luton Championship 3 March 2021 Nottingham Forest 0-1 Luton Championship 29 October 2020 Luton 1-1 Nottingham Forest Championship 19 January 2020 Nottingham Forest 3-1 Luton Championship

Useful links