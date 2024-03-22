Norway vs Czech Republic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between Norway and Czech Republic, as well as kick-off time and team news

Norway welcome the Czech Republic to the Ullevaal Stadion in an intriguing friendly encounter on Friday.

The home nation failed to qualify for their 12th successive tournament in a row as they failed to secure a ticket to the showdown event in Germany this season. Norway would now be vying to bounce back from another upset and produce some magical performances in the set of international friendlies they are scheduled to play.

Czech Republic, on the other hand, qualified for the Euro 2024 despite some late stumbles which saw manager Jaroslav Silhavy resign from his post and former manager Ivan Hasek being appointed once again.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Norway vs Czech Republic kick-off time

Date: March 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Ullevaal Stadion

Norway and Czech Republic will lock horns at the Ullevaal Stadion on March 22, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Norway vs Czech Republic online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Viaplay Sports in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Norway team news

Norway would be reliant on their big guns to produce the goods in front of goals with Premier League rivals Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard vying to form a lethal partnership upfront for the hosts.

Benfica's 28-year-old midfielder Fredrik Aursnes announced his shocking international retirement just a week ago ruling him out of contention while Copenhagen's star defender Birger Meling is nursing an injury.

The home side also remain without Osame Sahraoui and Ola Solbakken with the latter being dumped out of the squad after his switch to Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds.

Norway predicted XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Strandberg, Ostigard, Bjorkan; Bobb, Berg, Berge, Larsen; Odegaard; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dyngeland, Nyland, Selvik. Defenders: Ajer, Bjorkan, Daland, Hanche-Olsen, Holmgren-Pedersen, Ryersen, Moller Wolfe, Ostigard Midfielders: Berg, Berge, Bobb, Donnum, Elyounoussi, Sahraoui, Thorstvedt, Vetlesen, Odegaard Forwards: Haaland, Strand Larsen, Sorloth

Czech Republic team news

The trio of Vladimir Coufal, Jan Kuchta, and Jakub Brabec were sent home in November owing to disciplinary reasons and despite a change in managerial hierarchy, Hasek has opted against choosing them for the friendly against Norway.

Vaclav Cerny and Alex Kral are also missing out from the squad having garnered very less minutes at club level for Wolfsburg and Union Berlin respectively.

Slavia Prague winger Lukas Masopust is out injured alongside Borussia Monchengladbach's forward Tomas Cvancara.

Czech Republic predicted XI: Stanek; Zima, Krejci, Holes; Doudera, Soucek, M Sadilek, Provod, Jurasek; Chory, Hlozek.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pavlenka, Stanek, Mandous Defenders: Brabec, Coufal, Zima, Jemelka, Zeleny, Vitik, Jurasek, Doudera Midfielders: Holes, Barak, Krejci, M. Sadilek, Masopust, L. Sadilek, Provod, Sevcik, Lingr, Kral, Soucek Forwards: Kusej, Hlozek, Chytil, Cvancara, Cerny, Chory, Matousek, Jurecka

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Jun 2017 Norway 1-1 Czech Republic Euro Qualifiers 12 Nov 2016 Czech Republic 2-1 Norway Euro Qualifiers 5 Mar 2014 Czech Republic 2-2 Norway International Friendlies 10 Aug 2011 Norway 3-0 Czech Republic International Friendlies 17 Nov 2005 Czech Republic 1-0 Norway Euro Qualifiers

Useful links