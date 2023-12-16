Newcastle United vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A depleted Newcastle United side will look to shake off their heartbreaking exit from the UCL as they host a high-flying Fulham side who are on the back of two scintillating victories in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United were just half an hour away from rewriting history before Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze turned around the scoreline dumping the English outfit out of Europe.

With numerous positives from the 2023/24 UCL campaign including the 4-1 thumping of PSG, the Magpies can stay fully focussed on their Premier League campaign.

A jam-packed schedule might have seen Newcastle lose two games on the trot but they could get back to winning ways against Fulham as they'll be vying to finish in the top-4 once again.

Fulham could make use of Newcastle's run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions and with them recovering from the heartbreaking exit from Europe.

With 10 goals scored in their previous two games without a reply, Fulham are enjoying a goal fest of their own as they'll be vying to dismantle Newcastle and climb the Premier League ladder.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Newcastle vs Fulham kick-off time

Date: December 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: St. James Park

Newcastle United will host Fulham at St. James Park with kick-off scheduled at 3 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Newcastle vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League fixture will not be televised in the USA, but highlights will be available on the Premier League's Official YouTube Channel after the game. Fans can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Newcastle team news

Jacob Murphy(shoulder), Dan Burn(back), Elliot Anderson(back), Harvey Barnes(foot), Sven Botman(knee), Joe Willock(calf), and Matt Targett(thigh) are missing out from the clash for the hosts and are not touted to return while Sandro Tonali continues to serve his long-standing suspension.

Nick Pope's deputy Martin Dubravka could feature for the Magpies once again with the former sidelined due to injury.

Newcastle United predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron, Longstaff Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Fulham team news

Fulham forwards Adama Traore and Rodrigo Muniz are confined to Fulham's treatment room with a thigh and a knee injury respectively while French defender Issa Diop continues to recover from a foot problem.

Fulham's forwards have been in a sublime form in the previous two games scoring 10 goals and the likes of Raul Jimenez and Alex Iwobi would be vying to add more goals to their tally against a tired Newcastle defense.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Pereira, Reid; Jimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Adarabioyo, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Ballo-Toure, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Iwobi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15 Jan 2023 Newcastle 1-0 Fulham Premier League 1 Oct 2022 Fulham 1-4 Newcastle Premier League 23 May 2021 Fulham 0-2 Newcastle Premier League 20 Dec 2020 Newcastle 1-1 Fulham Premier League 12 May 2019 Fulham 0-4 Newcastle Premier League

