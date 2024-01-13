Newcastle United vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City look to mount pressure on table-toppers Liverpool with a victory when they face a struggling Newcastle United side in the latter's backyard.

Newcastle brushed aside Sunderland in the FA Cup 3rd Round to claim an easy win for the Magpies but Eddie Howe's side have a lot to ponder upon considering their performance in the Premier League. The Magpies are on a wretched streak of three consecutive defeats and with multiple injuries to key names derailing their campaign, the clash against the champions could see them drop more points.

City's fallen season has suddenly found wings with Pep Guardiola's men inching closer to regaining their position at the pinnacle of the English summit. Once winless in four straight Premier League games, City have rekindled their form winning three and drawing one in their last four. With a game in hand over the two teams above them, Manchester City will be determined to grab three points and gallop towards the summit.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City kick-off time

Date: December 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: St. James' Park

The iconic St. James' Park will play host to the clash between reigning champions Manchester City and home side Newcastle United with the game scheduled to kick start at 5:30 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League encounter between Newcastle United and Manchester City will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Eddie Howe's roster has been plagued with injuries this season and fatigue has played a crucial role in their shambolic run in England of late.

Callum Wilson and Matt Targett are nursing hamstring problems while the duo of Nick Pope and Jacob Murphy have shoulder injuries. Harvey Barnes (foot), Elliot Anderson (back), Sandro Tonali (suspended) and Javi Manquillo (groin) are all ruled out of the clash against the champions.

Joe Willock became the latest addition to the list with the midfielder picking up an Achilles injury while Joelinton is also confined to the treatment room due to a thigh problem he sustained during his side's FA Cup victory against Sunderland.

Newcastle United predicted XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron Forwards: Gordon, Isak

Manchester City team news

The biggest boost for Pep Guardiola was the return of Kevin De Bruyne with the Belgian dishing an assist in his first appearance after his injury. The veteran midfielder could still be restricted to a bench appearance as Guardiola hopes to keep him available for the bigger clashes. De Bruyne's counterpart Jeremy Doku also announced his return with a feisty strike to find the back of the net but the winger could be deputised as a substitute only.

Spanish midfielder Rodri is scheduled to return to the winger's engine room with Bernardo Silva replacing Oscar Bobb on the flank while Brazilian shot-stopper Ederson will feature between the sticks displacing Stefan Ortega.

Guardiola's injury catalogue contains of Norwegian goal-machine Erling Haaland who's on the road to recovery from his foot issue, Manuel Akanji who has a knee problem, and the duo of Bernardo Silva and Kalvin Phillips who are suffering from illness. John Stones is the solitary player ruled completely out of the matchday squad owing to an ankle injury.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Bernardo, Foden, Grealish; Alvarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 Sept 2023 Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester City EFL Cup 20 Aug 2023 Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle United Premier League 4 Mar 2023 Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United Premier League 21 Aug 2022 Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City Premier League 8 May 2022 Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle United Premier League

