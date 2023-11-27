How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Nassr and Persepolis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr and Persepolis square off in a feisty AFC Champions League match with the hosts vying to add to their tally and the visitors looking to secure a semi-final berth with a victory.

Al Nassr have a scintillating record in the AFC Champions League with four wins in four games taking their points tally to 12 points. The Saudi Arabian side has been riding on the back of some individual brilliance from Cristiano Ronaldo and his brace in the Saudi Pro League was an illustration of his mastery. A victory on Monday could see the hosts extend their perfect record at the pinnacle of Group E and prepare the side for the domestic clash against Al Hilal.

With just two games left for the group stages to end, Persepolis would look to avoid any unnecessary slip-ups. With two victories, one draw, and a defeat against Monday's hosts in the reverse fixture, Persepolis are second in the group and a point can ensure them a ticket to the semi-final. But with Al Nassr thrashing them 2-0 in the previous fixture, Persepolis will have a daunting task ahead of them on Monday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nassr vs Persepolis kick-off time

Date: November 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm GMT Venue: Al Awal Park at King Saud University

How to watch Nassr vs Persepolis online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter between Al Nassr and Persepolis will be available to watch on FITETV in the UK. Fans can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Nassr team news

David Ospina is the only injury concern for the home side with the Colombian shot-stopper recovering from an elbow injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a scintillating player for the Saudi powerhouses bagging 15 goals and seven assists and the Portuguese international will be looking to add to his tally on Monday.

Ronaldo will shoulder the goalscoring responsibility alongside Brazilian forward Talisca and former Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane who have eight and six strikes respectively.

Al Nassr predicted XI: Al Najar; Al Ghannam, Al Fatil, Al Amri, Telles; Otavio, Fofana; Talisca, Al Najei, Mane; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al Najar, Al Aqidi, Abdullah Defenders: Al Ghannam, Al Fatil, Al Amri, Telles, Laporte, Madu, Lajami, Qasem, Al Boushal Midfielders: Otavio, Fofana, Al Najei, Brozovic, Al Khaibari, Al Hassan, Al Sulayhim Forwards: Talisca, Mane, Ronaldo, Ghareeb, Al Ghannam, Al Aliwa, Yahya, Maran, Al Nemer

Persepolis team news

The visitors will miss the services of Yasin Salmani and Alireza Enayatzadeh in their engine room with the duo recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Left winger Vahid Amiri is nursing a hamstring concern while Iranian forward Alireza Khodadadi has a cruciate ligament tear. Centre-back Morteza Pouraliganji is another long-term absentee for the club with the defender touted to return in 2024 after picking up a cruciate ligament strain.

Shahab Zahedi was handed out a red card in Persepolis' clash in the Iran Pro League but the forward will be available for selection in the AFC Champions League as he would be vying to lead Persepolis' forward battery.

Persepolis predicted XI: Beiranvand; Esmaeilifar, Kanaani, Gvelesiani, Nemati; Sarlak; Sadeghi, Rafiei, Omri, Torabi; Zahedi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beiranvand, Rafiei, Asadi Defenders: Kanaani, Nemati, Faraji, Gvelesiani, Khanonov, Ahmadi, Esmaeilifar, Babaei Midfielders: Sarlak, Asadbeigi, Rigi, Rafiei, Maleki Forwards: Torabi, Alishah, Sourgi, Sadeghi, Omri, Bahoui, Zahedi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19 Sept 2023 Persepolis 0-2 Al Nassr AFC Champions League 3 Oct 2020 Al Nassr 1-1 Persepolis AFC Champions League 8 Apr 2015 Persepolis 1-0 Al Nassr AFC Champions League 17 Mar 2015 Al Nassr 3-0 Persepolis AFC Champions League

