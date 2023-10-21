How to watch the Saudi League match between Al-Nassr and Damak, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Third-placed Al-Nassr would be vying to bridge the gap between themselves and the two sides above them as they face 10th placed Damak in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr have had a scintillating start to their campaign with six wins and one draw. The two losses might have put them in the second-spot but the Saudi heavyweights have been in fine nick off late and could reach the pinnacle of the table. The joint-highest scorers of the league will once again bank on their forward battery to smash goals for them as they'll look to brush past Damak on Saturday.

Entering the contest on the back of three successive wins, Damak have all the arsenal to produce an upset against a high-flying Al Nassr side. Damak held league leaders Al-Hilal to a 1-1 draw and also secured a massive 4-1 victory against Al-Hazm to boost their confidence before the clash.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nassr vs Damak kick-off time

Date: October 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 4pm BST Venue: Al Awal Park at King Saud University

Al-Nassr will face Damak at the Al Awal Park at King Saud University with kick-off scheduled at 4pm BST.

How to watch Nassr vs Damak online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on DAZN.

Team news & squads

Nassr team news

Al-Nassr will be without their star goalkeeper David Ospina who picked up an elbow injury and is unfit for selection. Sultan Al-Ghannam was given his marching orders in Al-Nassr's previous clash against Abha and the defender will be sidelined for three games.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was in sublime form during the international break and his partnership with Sadio Mane has been incredible since the latter's arrival in Saudi. The duo would be vying to add to their respective tallies when they face Damak in front of their own faithful.

Al-Nassr Predicted XI: Alaqidi; Al-Boushal, Alawjami, Laporte, Telles; Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Otavio, Talisca, Mane; Ronaldo



Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar, Abdullah Defenders: Laporte, Al-Amri, Madu, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Qasem, Al- Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Fofana, Al-Sulaiheem, Talisca, Al-Najei Forwards: Ronaldo, Mane, Ghareeb, Al-Ghannam, Al-Aliwa, Otavio, Yahya, Maran, Al-Nemer

Damak team news

Damak are touted to remain unchanged after a staggering 4-1 win against Al-Hazm. The forward duo of Georges-Kévin N'Koudou and Assan Cessay have bagged two goals a piece in their previous three outings and could once again start up front for the visitors.

Damak Predicted XI: Zeghba; Hawsawi, Chafai, Bedrane, Al Anazi; Hamed, Antolic, Stanciu; Zain, Ceesay, N'Koudou



Position Players Goalkeepers: Zeghba, Hawswi, Al-Mahasneh, Al-Shahrani Defenders: Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Shammrani, S. Al-Hawsawi, Al-Anazi, A. Al-Hawsawi, Faqihi, Al-Rashidi Midfielders: Hamed, Munshi, Majrashi, Maher, Antolic, Al-Oneazi, Stanciu, Al-Shahrani, Al-Qahtani Forwards: N'Koudou, Makeen, Harisi, Al-Bishi, Al-Zain, Al-Qahtani, Shrarh, Ceesay, Al-Juhani, Solan, Al-Sharani

Head-to-Head Record

Al-Nassr have won four out of five games between the two sides with the visitors winning just once back in April 2021.

Date Match Competition 25 Feb 2023 Damak 0-3 Al Nassr Saudi League 10 Sept 2022 Al Nassr 2-1 Damak Saudi League 8 Jan 2022 Damak 0-2 Al Nassr Saudi League 13 Aug 2021 Al Nassr 4-1 Damak Saudi League 9 Apr 2021 Damak 3-2 Al Nassr Saudi League

Useful links