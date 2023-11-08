How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Napoli and Union Berlin, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli host Union Berlin in the reverse fixture of the UCL with the Italian side vying for knockout qualification while the latter is fighting for respect.

Napoli have had a fairly underwhelming season after their heroics of the 2022/23 campaign lifting the Scudetto. With two wins and a loss in their opening three games, the Italian heavyweights are behind table-toppers Real Madrid but have the opportuntiy to leapfrog Los Blancos with a win.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are vying for their first win in the competition this season as they look to fight with the European powerhouses in the UCL. The German side are on the back of five consecutive losses in five games in the Bundesliga and Napoli will present a massive challenge. Despite bowing out of the tournament early on, Union Berlin have shown glimpses of promise and could spoil Napoli's party with an upset.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Napoli vs Union Berlin kick-off time

Date: November 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradano

Napoli will host Union Berlin at the iconic Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with kick-off scheduled at 5:45 pm GMT for the fans in the UK.

How to watch Napoli vs Union Berlin online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on TNT Sports 3 while highlights will be on UEFA Champions League's Official Page. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

The biggest absentee for Napoli would be Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen who's still recovering from the hamstring issue he sustained during the international break.

With Osimhen ruled out, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giacomo Raspadori will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility with the latter enjoying a purple patch in front of the goal.

Napoli Predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Natan, Rrahmani, Rui; Zielinski, Lobotka, Anguissa; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Gollini, Contini, Idasiak Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Natan, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Jesus, Olivera, Rui, Zanoli Midfielders: Lobotka, Demme, Anguissa, Zielinski, Elmas, Cajuste, Lindstrom, Gaetano, Russo Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori, Politano, Simeone

Union Berlin team news

Andres Schafer and Alexander Schwolow have both picked up lower-body injuries while Danilho Doekhi is recovering from a knock. Josip Juranovic is also a concern as the Croatian recovers from a hamstring issue.

Union Berlin Predicted XI: Ronnow; Bonucci, Leite, Knoche; Juranovic, Khedira, Laidouni, Gosens; Becker, Behrens, Fofana

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ronnow, Busk, Stein Defenders: Leite, Jaeckel, Knocje, Bonucci, Roussillon, Trimmel Midfielders: Khedira, Kral, Tousart, Kemlein, Laidouni, Haberer, Dehl, Gosens, Aaronson Forwards: Becker, Fofana, Volland, Behrens, Kaufman, Hollerbach

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25 Oct 2023 Union Berlin 0-1 Napoli UEFA Champions League

