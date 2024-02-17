Nantes vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Reigning champions and current Ligue 1 leaders PSG travel to the Stade de la Beaujoire to face a stumbling Nantes side.
Nantes ended their shambolic run of form with a crucial victory against Toulouse last week. The Canaries are 12th in the table and will have a daunting task lying in front of them as they cross swords with the record champions of France.
PSG dismantled Real Sociedad in the second half of the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie during the week as Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Bracola were on the scoresheet. The French heavyweights are looking sublime domestically as well as they are 11 points clear at the summit of the Ligue 1 table.
Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time
|Date:
|February 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Stade de la Beaujoire
Nantes will welcome PSG to the Stade de la Beaujoire on February 17, 2024 with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.
Team news & squads
Nantes team news
The absentees for Nantes include Bastien Meupiyou (knee), Remy Descamps (groin), Eray Comert (ankle), and Kelvin Amian (ankle).
Moses Simon would be vying for a start after returning to the squad from international duty after he finished one step short of the ultimate prize with Nigeria at the AFCON 2023.
Nantes predicted XI: Lafont; Castelletto, Pallois, Cozza, Duverne; Coco, Sissoko, Chirivella; Appuah, Mohamed, Simon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lafont, Descamps, Petric
|Defenders:
|Hadjam, Castelletto, Merlin, Comert, Duverne, Meupiyou, Centonze, Pierre-Gabriel, Pallois, Zeze
|Midfielders:
|Marquinhos, Simon, Sissoko, Adson, Moutoussamy, Douglas Augusto, Chirivella, Mollet, Diack, Coco
|Forwards:
|Mohamed, Ganago, Abline, Bamba, Appuah
Paris Saint-Germain team news
The headline surrounding Luis Enrique's men would be about French superstar Kylian Mbappe with the 2018 World Cup winner reportedly destined to leave the club at the end of the campaign.
If Mbappe's decision to leave the club is final and his transfer saga could finally come to an end, the club veteran would be vying to say goodbye on a high and continue his goalscoring form domestically and in Europe this term.
The injury-absentees for the reigning champions include Sergio Rico (head), Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles), Nuno Mendes (hamstring), Layvin Kurzawa (back), and Milan Skriniar (ankle).
Bradley Barcola could be pushed to the bench in favour of South Korean international Lee Kang-in despite the former's scintillating solo goal in Europe against Real Sociedad.
Paris Saint-Germain predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Pereira, Hernandez, Beraldo; Ugarte, Ruiz; Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Mbappe, Kang-in.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier
|Defenders:
|Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu
|Forwards:
|K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|10 Dec 2023
|PSG 2-1 Nantes
|Ligue 1
|5 Mar 2023
|PSG 4-2 Nantes
|Ligue 1
|4 Sept 2022
|Nantes 0-3 PSG
|Ligue 1
|31 Jul 2022
|PSG 4-0 Nantes
|Super Cup
|20 Feb 2022
|Nantes 3-1 PSG
|Ligue 1