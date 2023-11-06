Mumbai vs Hilal: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Mumbai and Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After securing an impressive win in the reverse fixture, Al Hilal will travel to India to face Mumbai City in a crucial Group D clash in the AFC Champions League.

Mumbai City's heavy defeat to Al Hilal might have Des Buckingham's men a trailer of what is going to arrive at the D.Y Patil Stadium on Monday as the two sides square off once again. The Indian side have failed to register themselves on the scoresheet in three out of three games and are at the foot of Group D as they look to open their points tally in the competition.

Riding on the back of Aleksandar Mitrovic's scintillating hattrick, Al Hilal thumped their Indian rivals 6-0 in the reverse leg of this fixture. The Saudi Arabian side are seeded at the top of Group D with seven points as they managed two wins and one draw. Al Hilal are also at the pinnacle of the Saudi Pro League with 10 wins from their opening 12 games and are yet to lose in the domestic league as Jorge Jesus would be hoping for another positive outing in the Indian subcontinent.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mumbai vs Hilal kick-off time

Date: November 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm GMT Venue: D.Y. Patil Stadium

Mumbai City will host Al Hilal at the D.Y. Patil Stadium with kick-off at 2:00 pm GMT for the fans in the UK.

How to watch Mumbai vs Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the United Kingdom with live updates available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Mumbai team news

Alberto Noguera is the sole absentee for Mumbai City FC as the Spanish midfielder is recovering from a knock with his return currently not unknown.

Yoell van Nieff was given the marching orders in his side's clash against Kerala Blasters but the Dutch midfielder is available for selection and is scheduled to start in the host's engine room alongside Apuia.

Indian prodigy Lallianzuala Chhangte will start on the wing and has the chance of creating havoc in the opposing box with his darting runs and thunderous strikes.

Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Diaz will be the target man for Mumbai City FC as he has already bagged five goals this season.

Mumbai City Predicted XI: Lachenpa; Bheke, Griffiths, Tiri, Mishra; Apuia, Van Nieff; Chhangte, Stewart, Singh; Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lachenpa, Nawaz, Roy, Prakash Defenders: Tiri, Singh, Griffiths, Bheke, Valpuia, Nongtdu, Rodrigues, Mishra, Stelin Midfielders: Nieff, Rai, Nazareth, Apuia, Rohlupuia, El Khayati Forwards: B. Singh, Horam, G. Singh, Chhangte, P. Singh, Diaz, Stewart, Chhikara, Lotjem

Hilal team news

Al Hilal's superstar signing of the summer Neymar Jr. sustained a heartbreaking knee injury during the international break and the former PSG star will not be seen playing his first game in India.

Jorge Jesus is touted to stick to his favourable formation of 4-5-1 with Moroccan shot-stopper Yassine Bounou tipped to guard the Saudi Arabian side's goal. Former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly will partner up Ali Albulayhi in defense.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves will start in the visitor's engine room while return leg's hattrick hero Aleksandar Mitrovic will be vying to lead the forward line once again.

Al Hilal Predicted XI: Bounou; Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulayhi, Al Shahrani; Milinković-Savić, Neves, Malcom, Michael, Al Dawsari; Mitrović.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bounou, Al Owais, Al Wutaian, Abu Rasen Defenders: Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulayhi, Al Shahrani, Tambakti, Al Dawsari, Abdulhamid, Al Burayk Midfielders: Milinkovic-Savic, Neves, Al Malki, Kanno, Al Faraj, Al Juwayr Forwards: Malcolm, Michael, Al Dawsari, Mitrovic, Al Qahtani, Al Shehri, Al Hamdan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23 Oct 2023 Hilal 6-0 Mumbai AFC Champions League

Useful links