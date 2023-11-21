Morocco U17 vs Iran U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup last 16

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Morocco and Iran, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Morocco and Iran square off in the FIFA U17 World Cup Round of 16 match with both sides vying to make it through to the quarter finals of the competition.

Morocco finished the group stage sitting at the summit of Group A with two wins and a loss taking their points tally to six. Despite the 2-1 loss to Ecuador, Morocco managed a win on either side of their narrow defeat. Their last group stage victory against hosts Indonesia will give them massive confidence heading to the knockout stages.

Despite being plotted in a difficult group alongside past winners England and Brazil, Iran have found a way to make it through to the Round of 16. Their opening day comeback against Brazil will be a fairytale to remember for the ages and they will now look to defeat an in form Moroccan side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Morocco vs Iran kick-off time

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 am ET / 4:00 am PT Venue: Stadion Gelora Bung Tomo

Morocco U17 will face Iran U17 at the Stadion Gelora Bung Tomo with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 am ET / 4:00 am PT.

How to watch Morocco vs Iran online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Morocco U17 and Iran U17 will be available to stream on FIFA+. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Morocco team news

Anas Alaoui and Mohammed Harmony bagged a goal a piece and the duo could create havoc once again. Morocco have shown that they have a very strong bench strength and Said Chiba will rely on his substitutes if the game doesn't go in their favour.

Morocco Predicted XI: Benrhozil; Zahouani, Bakhty, Chlaghmo, Akoumi; Katiba, Maali; Chaikhoun, Alaoui, Ouazane; Azaouzi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benrhozil, Jlid, Ezzarhouni Defenders: Koutone, Zahouani, Ait Boudlal, Azaouzi, Chlaghmo, Aissati, Hannach, Bakhty Midfielders: Chaikhoun, Akoumi, Boufandar, Nazih, Maali, Katiba, Harmony Forwards: Alaoui, Ouzane, Ennair

Iran team news

Amir Mohammad Razzaghinia bagged himself an outstanding brace in Iran's last outing and the midfielder will play a crucial role in binding the side together.

Iran U17 predicted lineup: Shakouri; Andarz, Aali, Nogourani, Zoleikhaei; Barajeh, Ahmadabad, Razzaghinia, Digehasara; Sarmian, Moredi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Shakouri, Sharifi Defenders: Andarz, Aali, Nogourani, Zoleikhaei, Homaeiferd, Hassani, Abasi Midfielders: Ahmadabad, Razzaghinia, Digehasara, Hoboobati, Saadavi Forwards: Barajeh, Sarmian, Moredi, Taheri, Askari, Ghandipour

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

