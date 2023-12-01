How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a scintillating Serie A clash, second-placed Juventus cross swords with ninth-placed Monza with the former vying to leapfrog Inter at the summit.

Monza have managed just four wins in their 13 games this term as they have struggled for form off late. With just one win in their previous games, the Italian side will have to buckle up if they want to get their campaign back on track.

Juventus have brushed aise their woes of last season as they have been brilliant this term just two points off the top of the table. With six wins and two draws in their last eight games, the Old Lady can temporarily be seeded at the top of the table if they are able to beat the home side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monza vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: December 1, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: U-Power Stadium

Monza will host Juventus at the U-Power Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Monza vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Monza and Juventus will be available to watch on TNT Sports 3 in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Monza team news

Armando Izzo will be an absentee for Monza with the defender nursing a foot injury while Gianluca Caprari continues his recovery from cruciate ligament tear.

Argentine duo of Franco Carbani and Papu Gomez are also sidelined from the fixture with the former recovering from an undisclosed injury and the latter being suspended from football because of a doping ban.

Monza predicted XI: Di Gregorio; D'Ambrosio, Pablo Mari, Caldirola; Ciurria, Gagliardini, Pessina, Kyriakopoulos; Colpani, Colombo, Dany Mota

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Gori, Sorrentino, Lamanna Defenders: D'Ambrosio, Pablo Mari, Caldirola, Carboni, Cittadini, Bettella, Birindelli, Pereira, Donati Midfielders: Pessina, Gagliardini, Machin, Akpro, Bondo, Ciurria, Kyriakopoulos, Colpani, Carboni, Vignato Forwards: Mota, Colombo, Maric

Juventus team news

Former Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba was handed an unfortunate suspension ruling him out of the fixture while Italian midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is another name suspended for the visitors.

USMNT international Timothy Weah is another absentee for the Italian heavyweights with the prodigy nursing a thigh injury while right-backs Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio are also out with injuries.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Rugani, Cambiaso, Sandro Midfielders: Kostić, Locatelli, McKennie, Fagioli, Miretti, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge Forwards: Vlahović, Chiesa, Milik, Kean, Iling Junior

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29 Jan 2023 Juventus 0-2 Monza Serie A 20 Jan 2023 Juventus 2-1 Monza Coppa Italia 18 Sept 2022 Monza 1-0 Juventus Serie A 1 Aug 2021 Monza 1-2 Juventus Club Friendlies

