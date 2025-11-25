How to watch today's Marseille vs Newcastle United Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Marseille will host Newcastle United on Tuesday at Orange Vélodrome (Stade Vélodrome) in a UEFA Champions League league-phase match.

With just three points from four matches, Marseille faces an uphill battle to stay in contention for the knockout rounds. Newcastle United sits in a much stronger position with nine points, aiming to secure early progression from the group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Marseille vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Marseille vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Stade Orange Velodrome

The match will be played on Tuesday at Orange Vélodrome (Stade Vélodrome), with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Marseille team news

For Marseille, Emerson Palmieri is available again following the end of his European suspension.

Nayef Aguerd would also be at risk of suspension with another caution, but he is currently sidelined through injury, as are Amine Gouiri, Hamed Traore, Facundo Medina and Amir Murillo.

Defender Benjamin Pavard is one booking away from a ban in the competition.

Newcastle United team news

Newcastle are lifted by the return of Anthony Gordon, who is back in the squad after recovering from a groin issue.

Even so, they remain without Will Osula, who has an ankle problem, Yoane Wissa with a knee issue, Kieran Trippier and Harrison Ashby.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

OM Last 2 matches NEW 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Marseille 2 - 0 Newcastle United

Newcastle United 0 - 0 Marseille 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

Useful links