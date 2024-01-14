Manchester United vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will add another chapter to their long-standing Premier League rivalry when the two sides cross swords at the illustrious Old Trafford

The 2023/24 Premier League campaign for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United has been nothing short of a disaster up till now. The Red Devils have been through hell being already dumped out of Europe and the Carabao Cup as they look to salvage some pride in the league.

Tottenham Hotspur have rekindled their form after falling off the tracks in the league with four wins in their previous five games. Ange Postecoglou's men dismantled Bournemouth in their last PL tie and will be hopeful of defeating an out-of-form United in the latter's backyard.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off time

Date: January 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm GMT Venue: Old Trafford

The 'Theatre of Dreams' in Manchester will host the iconic match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on January 14, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 4:30 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League clash will be available to watch on Sky Sports in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Andre Onana will continue between the sticks for the Red Devils after the Cameroonian international prioritised club football over international duty while Sofyan Amrabat has flown to the Ivory Coast to participate in the AFCON 2023 with Morocco.

The absentees for Ten Hag include all of Mason Mount (calf), Harry Maguire (groin), Victor Lindelof (groin), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Anthony Martial (illness).

The Red Devils will be strengthened by the return of Christian Eriksen who'll be vying to face his former employees alongside Amad Diallo with the duo recovering from illness. Brazilian lynchpin Casemiro has resumed training alongside the defensive pair of Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez with the trio challenging for a spot in the squad.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Evans, Shaw, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Eriksen, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Postecoglou will have to make do without the trio of Son Heung-Min, Yves Bissouma, and Pape Sarr departing for international duty.

Spurs have brought former Chelsea forward Timo Werner back to London alongside Romanian centre-back Radu Dragusin in the January transfer window and the former will be vying to start up front alongside Brazilian international Richarlison.

James Maddison (ankle), Ben Davies (hamstring), Giovani Lo Celso (unspecified) Dane Scarlett (muscle), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee) and Alejo Veliz (knee) are the set of absentees for the clash.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Emerson, Van de Ven, Udogie; Skipp, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Werner; Richarlison.



Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Forster, Austin Defenders: Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Reguilon, Porro, Emerson, Spence, Dragusin Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Kulusevski, Bentancur Forwards: Richarlison, Gil, Werner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19 Aug 2023 Tottenham 2-0 Man Utd Premier League 28 Apr 2023 Tottenham 2-2 Man Utd Premier League 20 Oct 2022 Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham Premier League 12 Mar 2022 Man Utd 3-2 Tottenham Premier League 30 0ct 2021 Tottenham 0-3 Man Utd Premier League

