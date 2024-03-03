How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City and Manchester United will add another chapter to their long-standing rivalry in the Premier League as the two neighbours face off in the 192nd Manchester Derby.

City will continue their hunt for another glorious Premier League title as Pep Guardiola's men look to mount pressure on league leaders, Liverpool. With the Sky Blues flying high on the back of their thrashing of Luton Town in the FA Cup, they will be confident of another three points against United.

United, on the other hand, will look to bounce back from their league defeat against Fulham at the Theatre of Dreams. With a massive sword hanging over Erik ten Hag's head, the former Ajax manager will be hoping to see the Red Devils produce a formidable result at the Etihad.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 :30 am GMT Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City will host Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on March 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:30 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The 192nd Manchester Derby will be available to watch on Sky Sports platforms in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

The rioting of Luton in the FA Cup didn't have all good news for the reigning champions as Guardiola lost English superstar Jack Grealish due to a groin injury.

The former Villa winger had returned from an injury layoff but he's touted to spend another few weeks in the medical room alongside former RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol who's doubtful for the derby owing to an ankle issue.

Brazilian shot-stopper Ederson would be one of the four major names who were unused in their FA Cup tie returning to the side with centre-back Ruben Dias heading the defensive battery.

Spanish midfielder Rodri would also be starting in the engine room for the hosts while Phil Foden will partner up Erling Haaland in attack with the latter entering the contest on the back of five goals against the Hatters.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Doku, Haaland, Foden.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Manchester United team news

Erik ten Hag's injury headache doesn't seem to stop with Raphael Varane a touch-and-go for the clash.

The Red Devils have a plethora of names ruled out as all of Mason Mount (calf), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Luke Shaw (muscle), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (unspecified), Harry Maguire (unspecified), Rasmus Hojlund (unspecified), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Anthony Martial (knee) are undergoing treatment.

Bruno Fernandes was also touted to miss the clash but the Dutch manager has confirmed that the Portuguese international would feature for the side as they look to challenge Man City's recent victories in the derby.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Amrabat; Casemiro, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Rashford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot Midfielders: McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri Forwards: Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29 Oct 2023 Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City Premier League 3 Jun 2023 Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United FA Cup 14 Jan 2023 Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City Premier League 2 Oct 2022 Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United Premier League 6 Mar 2022 Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United Premier League

Useful links