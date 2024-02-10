Manchester City vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides from opposite ends of the Premier League table cross swords as title challengers Manchester City square off against relegation-threatened Everton.

Manchester City have the perfect opportunity to temporarily displace Liverpool at the summit with the Reds touted to play their weekend clash after City's encounter with Everton. Guardiola's men have not lost a match in all competitions since their narrow defeat against Aston Villa back in the first week of December as the Sky Blues look to continue their domination in the league and defend their crown.

Everton, on the other hand, are on the run of three successive stalemates as Dyche's men continue their hunt for revival after being handed a 10-point deduction early on in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs Everton kick-off time

Date: February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City will face Everton at the illustrious Etihad Stadium on February 10, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Manchester City vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Manchester City and Everton will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

The home side are without any injury concerns with Pep Guardiola getting a fully fit squad to choose from at his disposal.

Phil Foden thundered a magnificent hattrick to save faces for the champions as he's touted to operate on the left flank once again with Portuguese maestro Bernardo Silva strutting his stuff on the opposite flank.

Manchester City's Belgian magician Kevin De Bruyne has scored a goal or bagged an assist in every game since his long-term injury layoff except their fixture against Spurs in the FA Cup as the veteran would be vying to command the host's engine room once again.

Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland would be in charge of converting chances that fall City's way with the former being employed just behind the Norwegian by Guardiola.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri; Bernardo, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Everton team news

Dyche's roster has some crucial names missing from the engine room with former Barca midfielder Andre Gomes healing from a calf injury while Dele Alli continues his tenure in the treatment room owing to his hip injury.

The visitors would be strengthened by the return of Abdoulaye Doucouré and Amadou Onana with the duo shaking off their respective knocks.

In attack, Everton remain without Arnaut Danjuma as the Dutch forward is recovering from a leg injury.

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Patterson, Coleman Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti, Danjuma, Harrison, Dobbin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 Dec 2023 Everton 1-3 Manchester City Premier League 14 May 2023 Everton 0-3 Manchester City Premier League 31 Dec 2022 Manchester City 1-1 Everton Premier League 26 Feb 2022 Everton 0-1 Manchester City Premier League 21 Nov 2021 Manchester City 3-0 Everton Premier League

