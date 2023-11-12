How to watch the Women's Super League match between Man Utd and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two struggling Women's Super League sides lock horns as Manchester United Women play West Ham United Women at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium.

After missing out on the league title by just two points in the 2022/23 campaign, the Red Devils have managed just two wins this campaign. With nine points from their opening five encounters, Manchester United will look to climb up the ladder with just four points separating them and Chelsea who are seeded at the summit. Nikita Parris thundered a hattrick as Manchester United thrashed Everton 7-0 in their FA WSL Cup game and they'll be hoping to replicate their heroics once again.

West Ham United, on the other hand, have had a disastrous start to their Women's Super League campaign. Except their 2-0 victory against Brighton, the Hammers have not won any game losing thrice and drawing once in the league. Newly promoted Bristol City won against West Ham last time out as the former beat them 3-2. With results not lying in their favour, Rehanne Skinner's outfit would want to turn around their fortunes against a strong Manchester United side.

Man Utd vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: November 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 12pm GMT Venue: Leigh Sports Village Stadium

How to watch Man Utd vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The Women's Super League encounter will be there to watch on The FA Player with highlights on Manchester United's Official Youtube Channel and West Ham United's Official Youtube Channel.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

Midfielder Emma Watson alongside the defensive pair Aoife Mannion and Gabby George are sidelined for the fixture as the trio continue their recovery from their respective injuries. Irene Guerrero is another absentee as she is nursing a knee injury.

Nikita Parris bagged herself a hattrick in United's 7-0 routing of Everton and the English forward will once again lead the home side's forward battery.

Manchester United Women predicted lineup: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Miyazawa, Zelem, Toone; Geyse, Galton, Parris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Patel, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell, Evans Midfielders: Miyazawa, Zelem, Toone, Ladd, Naalsund Forwards: Geyse, Galton, Parris, Malard, Garcia, Williams

West Ham team news

The visitors have just two absentees for their visit to Manchester with Emma Snerle nursing an injury and Dagny Brynjarsdottir on maternity leave for the Hammers.

Japanese star and West Ham's lethal forward Riko Ueki would be vying to create havoc with her goalscoring ability after already finding the back of the net thrice this campaign.

West Ham United Women predicted lineup: Arnold; Smith, Cissoko, Cooke; Denton, Shimizu, Hayashi, Evans; Harries, Asseyi, Ueki



Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Walsh Defenders: Smith, Cissoko, Cooke, Denton, Tysiak, Stapleton Midfielders: Shimizu, Hayashi, Evans, Atkinson, Stringer, Ziu, Filis, Flannery Forwards: Harries, Asseyi, Ueki, Ademiluyi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25 Mar 2023 Man Utd 4-0 West Ham Women's Super League 25 Sept 2022 West Ham 0-2 Man Utd Women's Super League 1 May 2022 Man Utd 3-0 West Ham Women's Super League 17 Mar 2022 West Ham 1-1 Man Utd Women's Super League 27 Mar 2021 Man Utd 2-0 West Ham Women's Super League

