How to watch the Premier League match between Man Utd and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two powerhouses of English football, Manchester United and Chelsea, add another chapter to their long-standing rivalry as they cross swords once again in a scinitllating Premier League clash.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United project is seemingly going down the drain with the former Ajax manager evidently losing games and his dressing rooms. Fans and former Red Devils players have been left frustrated by United's recent results and the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle was a perfect example of the problems existing at Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea, on the other hand, have finally found light at the end of the tunnel as the Blues have started strutting their stuff on the pitch. The thrashing of London-rivals Spurs, followed by a thriller against the reigning champions, and a composed victory against Brighton in the past few weeks have helped the fans at Stamford Bridge find their voice again as they'll be vying to get to within touching distance of a stumbling Manchester United with a victory at the latter's fortress.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man Utd vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: November 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:15 pm GMT Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United welcomes Chelsea to the 'Theatre of Dreams' or Old Trafford with kick-off scheduled at 8:15 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Man Utd vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture between Manchester United and Chelsea will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Match highlights will be there to watch on Manchester United's Official Youtube Channel and Chelsea's Official Youtube Channel after the final whistle is blown at Old Trafford.

Team news & squads

Man Utd team news

The fixture against Chelsea could see Cobham graduate Mason Mount return to full fitness to face his former employees after the midfielder switched ships in the summer. Mount has been in-and-out of the Red Devil's lineup but the England international would want to feature against his boyhood club.

While defenders Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, and Tyrell Malacia are sidelined because of lower-body injuries. United's engine room will miss the services of former Real Madrid superstar Casemiro because of a thigh problem alongside Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen who has a knee issue.

Anthony Martial was the latest entrant to have an argument with Ten Hag with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane already in the catalogue and the French forward could be sidelined for Rasmus Hojlund. His performance against the Magpies didn't justify his words either and the former Monaco man would want to work on them.

While Brazilian winger Antony could be favoured for Marcus Rashford with the latter under the scrutiny for his goal scoring drought and lack of defensive support.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Reguilon, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Amrabat, McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Pellistri Forwards: Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Chelsea team news

Pochettino also has a long-list of absentees but with Chelsea boasting of a considerably large squad, the former Spurs manager shouldn't have problems finding alternatives for his injured names.

Summer signing Christopher Nkunku is yet to feature for the London-based club as he's in Chelsea's treatment room alongside Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Malo Gusto, and Romeo Lavia.

Conor Gallagher was handed his marching orders in the first half of the clash against Brighton and he'll be suspended for this clash with Man City graduate Cole Palmer returning to the lineup. Chelsea prodigy Reece James has served his suspension alongside Marc Cucurella and the former would surely be donning the Blues' armband once again on Wednesday.

Chelsea predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill; Fernandez, Caicedo; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James, Cucurella Midfielders: Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Broja, Washington

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 May 2023 Man Utd 4-1 Chelsea Premier League 22 Oct 2022 Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd Premier League 29 Apr 2022 Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea Premier League 28 Nov 2021 Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd Premier League 28 Feb 2021 Chelsea 0-0 Man Utd Premier League

