Man City vs Young Boys: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League game today

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Man City and Young Boys, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City aim to qualify for the knockout stages of the UCL as they host Swiss side Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have once again shown signs of dominance in their defense of the European crown. Pep Guardiola's men have been absolutely magical winning all their opening games in a easy Group G for the reigning UCL Champions. With Erling Haaland missing out for the treble winners, Manchester City will be tested by a resilient Young Boys outfit.

Despite losing the reverse fixture 3-1, Young Boys presented a massive challenge against Guardiola's men. After Manuel Akanji's opening goal in his home country, Meschak Elia restored disparity at the Wankdorf Stadium before Haaland's brace that snatched three points from the Swiss side. With Young Boys travelling to the Etihad another massive challenge lies in front of them but they'll be looking to replicate their heroics and look to hold on against a goal hungry Manchester City.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Man City vs Young Boys kick-off time

Date: November 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City will host Young Boys at the iconic Etihad Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 8pm GMT for the fans watching from the UK.

How to watch Man City vs Young Boys online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate with match highlights available on UEFA Champions League's Official Page.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

After a massive injury to Kevin De Bruyne during the initial days of the season that ruled the Belgium out for a major chunk of the campaign, Pep Guardiola faces another injury headache with Norwegian goal-machine Erling Haaland touted to miss the clash against Young Boys.

The former Dortmund striker was forced off the pitch during City's clash against Bournemouth and Guardiola will not want to risk playing him in a jam-packed campaign. Haaland's absence could open the doors for Argentine World Cup winner Julian Alvarez who's the club second-highest goal scorer.

Jeremy Doku bagged himself a goal and four assists during City's routing of the Cherries in the Premier League and the Belgian is tipped to start alongside the Three Lions duo of Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.

Spanish prodigy Sergio Gomez picked up an injury during training and will be unavailable for selection.

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Walker, Rodri, Lewis, Grealish; Doku, Alvarez, Foden

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Lewis Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Phillips, Kovacic, Silva Forwards: Grealish, Doku, Alvarez, Foden, Bobb

Young Boys team news

Young Boys have two massive injury concerns as Lukasz Lakomy is nursing a foot injury and is tipped to return next month while Kastriot Imeri is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury.

Meschak Elia had to hobble off the pitch last week and his situation will be assessed close to kick-off whether he'll be seen leading Young Boys' forward battery or not.

Young Boys Predicted XI: Racioppi; Blum, Camara, Benito, Garcia; Males, Lauper, Monteiro; Ugrinic; Itten, Elia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Racioppi, Ballmoos, Marzino, Zbinden Defenders: Camara, Amenda, Benito, Lustenberger, Garcia, Persson, Blum, Janko Midfielders: Niasse, Lauper, Chaiwa, Males, Rrudhani, Ugrinic Forwards: Colley, Deme, Elia, Itten, Nsame, Monteiro, Ganvoula

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Oct 2023 Young Boys 1-3 Manchester City UEFA Champions League

