How to watch the Premier League match between Man City and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will look to brush off their recent struggles in the Premier League as they host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

City finally managed a hard-fought victory against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road as Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish saved faces in the second-half. But after a midweek victory in the UCL, the nerves would have settled for Pep Guardiola's men who are not familiar with the feeling of going four games without a win.

Palace, on the other hand, have just one point from their available 15 with four defeats and a stalemate against West Ham United. The Eagles have 16 points from their 16 games as they are hovering in the bottom half of the table. A surprise win on Saturday would see Palace reach 19 points, the same number as the four teams above them.

Man City vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date: December 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City will return to the Etihad when they host Crystal Palace with kick-off scheduled at 3 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Man City vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

The PL encounter will not be televised in the UK. However, live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Man City team news

A few unfamiliar names featured for Pep Guardiola's side during their visit to Serbia to lock horns with Crvena Zvezda but the Spanish master could return to his strongest eleven at home.

Kevin De Bruyne remains an absentee for the reigning champions due to his hamstring injury but reports suggest that the Belgium midfielder is close to returning to the side but that'll happen after the turn of the year. Rodri and Bernardo Silva will feature in City's engine room with English midfielder Kalvin Phillips being pushed to the bench despite his maiden goal for City midweek in the UCL. Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic could also be forced to watch the game from the bench until they are called upon.

Jeremy Doku hobbled off the pitch against Spurs as the electrifying Belgium winger is yet to recover from his injury and Guardiola will look to be patient with his concern.

Doku's absence means Jack Grealish, who scored the winner against Luton, will partner up with Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez up front while Erling Haaland will lead City's forward battery if the Norwegian recovers for the clash.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Alvarez, Foden, Grealish; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Stones, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb Forwards: Haaland, Alvarez

Crystal Palace team news

The Eagles will have Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Rob Holding (ankle), Dean Henderson (thigh) and Eberechi Eze(ankle), Tyrell Mitchell (muscle) sidelined due to their knocks.

Cheick Doucoure is also sidelined as he ruptured his Achilles before their clash against Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne; Richards, Lerma; Olise, Hughes, Ayew; Edouard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp,Olise, Ebiowei Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Franca

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11 Mar 2023 Crystal Palace 0-1 Man City Premier League 27 Aug 2022 Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace Premier League 15 Mar 2022 Crystal Palace 0-0 Man City Premier League 30 Oct 2021 Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace Premier League 1 May 2021 Crystal Palace 0-2 Man City Premier League

