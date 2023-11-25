Mali U17 vs Morocco U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup quarter-final

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Mali and Morocco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mali U17 will cross swords with Morocco U17 in the quarter-finals of the FIFA U17 World Cup with both sides looking to book a semi-final berth.

Mali U17 produced a scintillating display in the Round of 16 thumping Mexico 5-0 as they marched into the quarter-finals of the competition. Mahamoud Barry bagged a brace in the first thirteen minutes of the encounter to help Mali set up an iconic victory.

Morocco, on the other hand, produced one of the most iconic comebacks to deflate Iran U17 in their Round of 16 clash. Nassim Azaouzi equalized the billing in the dying seconds of the second half to take the game to penalties where Morocco scored all four while Iran scored a single spot-kick ensuring that the Atlas Lions earned a place in the last eight of the competition.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mali vs Morocco kick-off time

Date: November 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm GMT Venue: Stadion Manahan

How to watch Mali vs Morocco online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on FIFA+ in the UK while viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Mali team news

After netting five goals past Iran, Mali's forward battery is in sublime knick and could prove to be a massive challenge for the opposing defenders.

Mahamoud Barry scored two goals with Ibrahim Diarra, Ibrahim Kanate, and Ange Martial Tia all getting on the scoresheet and all of them would be vying to add to their tally.

Mali U17 possible XI: B. Kone; Sanogo, B. Coulibaly, I. Traore, M. Traore; S. Kone, Makalou; I. Diarra, Tia, Barry; Kanate.

Position Players Goalkeepers: B. Kone, Sidibe, S. Doumbia Defenders: I. Traore, Sanogo, Traore, S. Kone, G. Kone, Coulibaly, Massire Diop Midfielders: Makalou, Sissoko, Tia, Thiero Forwards: I. Diarra, Noah Leintu, Kanate, B. Traore, M. Doumbia, Barry, O. Diarra

Morocco team news

Anderlecht prodigy Nassim Azaouzi scored the equaliser in Morocco's quarter-final win and the forward will play a crucial role in guiding his side to victory.

Morocco Predicted XI: Benrhozil; Zahouani, Bakhty, Chlaghmo, Akoumi; Katiba, Maali; Chaikhoun, Alaoui, Ouazane; Azaouzi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benrhozil, Jlid, Ezzarhouni Defenders: Koutone, Zahouani, Ait Boudlal, Azaouzi, Chlaghmo, Aissati, Hannach, Bakhty Midfielders: Chaikhoun, Akoumi, Boufandar, Nazih, Maali, Katiba, Harmony Forwards: Alaoui, Ouzane, Ennair

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15 May 2023 Morocco 0-0 Mali CAF U17 Cup of Nations

