Borussia Monchengladbach vs Wolfsburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Bundesliga game today

How to watch the Bundesliga match between M'gladbach and Wolfsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Mönchengladbach and Wolfsburg lock horns in a feisty Bundesliga clash with both sides looking to get off the middle of the table.

After a shambolic share of points with Freiburg, Borussia Monchengladbach will return to action in Germany's premier division looking for better results. Despite Lucas Holer's opening goal, the Foals pulled back the tie in their favour scoring three goals. But two goals in the second-half saw Gladbach drop crucial points pushing them down to the 10th position in the league with just 10 points.

Despite being three points ahead of the hosts, Wolfsburg have stumbled in the recent past after a scintillating start to their campaign. Winless in their previous four games, Wolfsburg are vying for their first win since the last week of September. The Wolves threw away a 2-1 lead in their last clash against Werder Bremen, something they'll look to avoid on Friday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

M'gladbach vs Wolfsburg kick-off time

Date: November 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm GMT Venue: Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK

Borussia Mönchengladbach will welcome VFL Wolfsburg to the Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK with kick-off at 7:30 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch M'gladbach vs Wolfsburg online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Sky Sports Mix with highlights on Bundesliga's Official Page and live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

M'gladbach team news

The Foals will miss Hannes Wolf and Yvandro Borges Sanches in attack due to a meniscus tear and muscle tear respectively while American centre-forward Jordan is also sidelined because of an abductor injury.

With Jordan ruled out of the fixture, the club's two top scorers in the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign could get a start-up top with Alassane Plea and Tomas Cvancara getting an opportunity.

On either side of the pitch, Swiss shot-stopper and club captain Jonas Omlin is nursing a shoulder injury and is touted to sit out of the fixture. Ko Itakura, Mamadou Doucoure, Lukas Ullrich, and Stefan Lainer are the remaining players in Gladbach's treatment room.

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI: Nicolas; Scally, Elvedi, Wober, Netz; Honorat, Reitz, Weigl, Ngoumou; Plea, Cvancara.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicolas, Olschowsky, Sippel Defenders: Elvedi, Wober, Friedrich, Chiarodia, Jantschke, Netz, Scally, Walde Midfielders: Weigl, Kramer, Kone, Neuhaus, Reitz Forwards: Hack, Honorat, Ngoumou, Herrmann, Cvancara, Plea, Ranos

Wolfsburg team news

Niko Kovac's forward battery is missing some crucial names with Lukas Nmecha recovering from a knee injury, Patrick Wimmer nursing a Syndesmotic ligament tear, and Ulysses Llanez healing from an unfortunate traffic accident.

German right-back Kilian Fischer has picked up a knee injury keeping him out for multiple weeks. French defender Maxence Lacroix is another absentee for the visitors after picking up a red card in Wolfsburg's last encounter.

Danish forward Jonas Wind has been in sublime form in front of goal bagging eight goals in the Bundesliga and he'll be the target man for the visitors once again.

Wolfsburg Predicted XI: Pervan; Baku, Zesiger, Lenz, Maehle; Svanberg, Arnold; Cerny, Majer, Paredes; Wind.



Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Pervan, Schulze, Klinger Defenders: Zesiger, Jenz, Lange, Bornauw, Rogerio, Cozza, Maehle, Baku Midfielders: Majer, Svanberg, Arnold, Gerhardt, Vranckx, Paredes Forwards: Kaminski, Wind, Cerny, Sarr, Tomas, Pejcinovic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9 Apr 2023 Monchengladbach 2-0 Wolfsburg Bundesliga 15 Oct 2022 Wolfsburg 2-2 Monchengladbach Bundesliga 26 Feb 2022 Monchengladbach 2-0 Wolfsburg Bundesliga 2 Oct 2021 Wolfsburg 1-3 Monchengladbach Bundesliga 14 Feb 2021 Wolfsburg 0-0 Monchengladbach Bundesliga

Useful links