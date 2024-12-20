How to watch today's Luton Town vs Derby County Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Luton and Derby, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Derby will take on Luton up next in the Championship at the Kenilworth Road on Friday.

Both these teams have managed just one win in their last five outings and will be desperate for points in order to climb up the standings.

Derby are heading into this fixture on the back of a strong 4-0 win over Portsmouth, and that will give them a dose of confidence. Luton, on the other hand, lost to Blackburn in their last outing.

How to watch Luton vs Derby online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Luton vs Derby kick-off time

Championship - Championship Kenilworth Road

The match will be played at the Kenilworth Road on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the US.+Team news & squads

Luton team news

Luton will be without Liam Walsh who is unavailable due to suspension. Additionally, wing-back Alfie Doughty remains sidelined with an ankle injury, with his return expected after the New Year.

The hosts are also grappling with defensive absences, as key players Teden Mengi and Reece Burke continue to be unavailable.

Derby team news

Derby, meanwhile, suffered a setback in their recent dominant display against Portsmouth, as defender Eiran Cashin sustained a hamstring strain, compounding their injury concerns.

