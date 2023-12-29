Luton vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Luton and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Luton Town and Chelsea aim to finish off the calendar year on a high as they face off in an intriguing Premier League contest at Kenilworth Road.

Luton have made their presence felt in the Premier League and have taken the fight to the opposition whenever they have been drawn at Kenilworth Road. The side have managed two wins on the trot against Newcastle United and Sheffield United and will be high on confidence of stinging Chelsea.

Chelsea, on the other hand, were able to manage a narrow win over Crystal Palace. After a shambolic display against Wolves, the Blues beat the Eagles 2-1 on the back of Mykhailo Mudryk's early opener and Noni Madueke's late penalty.

Luton vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: December 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT Venue: Kenilworth Road

How to watch Luton vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League encounter will be available to stream on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Luton team news

Luton's captain Tom Lockyer remains sidelined after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch while all of Reece Burke (thigh), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee) and Issa Kabore (muscle) are nursing injuries.

Luton Town predicted XI: Kaminski; Osho, Mengi, Bell; Doughty, Barkley, Lokonga, Giles; Townsend, Morris; Adebayo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Osho, Giles, Doughty, Bell Midfielders: Nakamba, Mpanzu, Lokonga, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Chong Forwards: Morris, Adebayo, Brown, Ogbene, Townsend, Woodrow

Chelsea team news

Christopher Nkunku may lead the line replacing Nicolas Jackson after the Frenchman has had two excellent performance. While Mykhailo Mudryk could feature in the eleven after his opener against Crystal Palace guiding them to the victory.

While the Blues would miss the services of Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (thigh), Marc Cucurella (ankle) and Robert Sanchez (knee).

Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer are also touted to return straight into the lineup after serving their respective suspensions.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Nkunku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James, Cucurella Midfielders: Gallagher, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Broja, Washington, Nkunku

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Aug 2023 Chelsea 3-0 Luton Premier League 3 Mar 2022 Luton 2-3 Chelsea FA Cup 24 Jan 2021 Chelsea 3-1 Luton FA Cup 28 Dec 1991 Luton 2-0 Chelsea Premier League 31 Aug 1991 Chelsea 4-1 Luton Premier League

