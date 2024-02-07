London City Lionesses vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL Cup match between London City Lionesses and Arsenal Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

London City Lionesses hosts Arsenal Women in a scintillating FA WSL Cup quarter-final clash at the Princes Park.

London City Lionesses finished Group C of the FA WSL Cup at the pinnacle with two wins and a defeat to secure a quarter-final spot as they look to replicate their heroics from last term this year.

Arsenal Women, on the other hand, would be looking to bounce back from their shambolic defeat against West Ham as they look to book a semi-final spot and continue their domination in the competition this season with the English side yet to lose a contest in the FA WSL Cup.

London City Lionesses vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

Date: February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm GMT Venue: Princes Park

London City Lionesses will host Arsenal Women at the Princes Park with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch London City Lionesses vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

The FA WSL Cup clash will not be available to watch on TV in the UK but fans can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

London City Lionesses team news

London City Lionesses lost their previous game in the FA WSL 2 as their forwards fired blanks in their last outing.

The majority of the responsibility will be on the duo of Tinaya Alexander and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah to produce the goods against a strong defensive unit.

London City Lionesses predicted XI: Moloney; Neville, Brougham, Cowan, Mukandi; Wilde, Joel, Littlejohn; Carter, Alexander, Boye-Hlorkah

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moloney Defenders: Neville, Brougham, Cowan, Mukandi, Campbell Midfielders: Wilde, Fitzgerald, Joel, Littlejohn Forwards: Carter, Alexander, Boye-Hlorkah, Douglas

Arsenal Women team news

The visitors would be bolstered by the return of Leah Williamson who bagged her first start in almost 10 months against West Ham as she looks to produce the goods in the FA WSL Cup after being sidelined due to an ACL injury.

Although Arsenal remain without the trio of Lina Hurtig (back), Laura Wienroither (ACL) and Teyah Goldie (ACL), Katie McCabe will return to the side after serving his suspension.

Arsenal Women predicted XI: D'Angelo; Fox, Ilestedt, Codina, Catley; Little, Cooney-Cross; Lacasse, Maanum, McCabe; Blacksteinus

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D’Angelo, Williams, Bouhaddi Defenders: Fox, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Cooney-Cross, Lia Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Foord, Russo, Lacasse, Blacksteinus

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Jan 2022 Arsenal 1-0 London City Lionesses Women's FA Cup

Useful links