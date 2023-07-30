Liverpool vs Leicester: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Liverpool and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a thrilling goal scoring carnival against Greuther Furth, Liverpool travel to Singapore to lock horns with former Premier League rivals Leicester City.

The Reds enter the contest on the back of a 4-4 draw against Furth and Jurgen Klopp will have some massive defensive concerns heading into the clash against a Championship side. Luis Diaz's opener and Darwin Nunez's brace weren't enough for Liverpool as Salah's late goal helped the English heavyweights save face against a second-division German side.

With Klopp's men scheduled to face Bayern Munich in Singapore, the German ringmaster would be hoping to see his side produce a scintillating performance against a familiar opponent. The Reds will have to address their defensive woes during the Asian tour otherwise they could end up below expectations in the Premier League once again.

On the other hand, Leicester City kicked-off their pre-season tour with a win against Thailand-based side Port. Once the champions of England's premier division, the Foxes have fallen down their throne in a heartbreaking fashion as they look to scale back the walls of the Premier League this season.

The Asian tour could serve as the perfect opportunity to pick up momentum for Enzo Maresca's side as the former Man City coach competes to get Leicester City back into England's top division.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Leicester kick-off time

Date: July 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00am BST Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Liverpool will play Leicester City at the Singapore National Stadium with kick-off at 10:00am BST.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

The match can be streamed on LFCTV GO and LFCTV.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp would look to find solutions for the perfect trio in his midfield in the summer tour in Singapore. After the departures of Jordan Henderson to Saudi and James Milner to Brighton, Brazilian midfielder Fabinho is also tipped to join Al-Ittihad this summer.

And the German manager could start Alexis Mac-Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Trent Alexander-Arnold in his team's engine room. Former Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago is still recovering from his season-long injury alongside Stefan Bajcetic.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, T simikas, Robertson, Matip, Scanlon, Quansah Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Clark, Mcconnell, Frauendorf Forwards: Doak , Nunez, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Koumas

Leicester team news

The Foxes themselves have some injury concerns heading into the clash against Liverpool. Centre-back Conor Coady is unavailable for selection owing to a foot injury while star-forward Jamie Vardy is nursing a minor injury as he missed Leicester's recent victory against Port.

Wout Faes and James Justin also missed the encounter against Port as the duo recover from several knocks themselves.

Vardy's absence could open the doors for Iheanacho and Daka to lead Leicester's forward battery as they prepare themselves for a challenging Championship season.

Leicester Predicted XI: Hermansen; Castagne, Souttar, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Ndidi, Soumare, Winks; Albrighton, Iheanacho, Daka



Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Iversen, Smithies, Hermansen Defenders: Faes, Amartey, Vestergaard, Souttar, Thomas, Kristiansen, Castagne, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Ndidi, Soumaré, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Winks Forwards: Daka, Iheanacho, Vardy, Albrighton

Head-to-Head Record

Liverpool have been the more dominant side winning against the Foxes on four occasions. Leicester City did manage to sneak in a victory in 2021.

Date Match Competition 16 May 2023 Leicester 0-3 Liverpool Premier League 31 December 2022 Liverpool 2-1 Leicester Premier League 11 February 2022 Liverpool 2-0 Leicester Premier League 29 December 2021 Leicester 1-0 Liverpool Premier League 23 December 2021 Liverpool 3(5)-(4)3 Leicester League Cup

